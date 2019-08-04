Go Bowling at The Glen odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Ryan Blaney surprises at Watkins Glen

For 33 of the 36 races on the NASCAR schedule, drivers are only asked to make left turns. However, road course racing throws a wrench into the unadulterated speed required in most races and emphasizes precision in tighter passing lanes. On Sunday, the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen will serve as the second road course race of the season. Watkins Glen International has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit since 1957 and its 11-turn, 2.45-mile track is always a challenge. The green flag drops on NASCAR at Watkins Glen at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and defending champion Chase Elliott is listed at 10-1 in the latest 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen odds. Elliott also earned the 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen pole in qualifying on Saturday. Kyle Busch, a two-time champion here, is 5-2, while Martin Truex Jr. is 7-2 after winning two years ago and taking second last season. Before you make your NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions, see the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Watkins Glen International are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Watkins Glen 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a 14-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Blaney has been extremely consistent of late, with just one finish worse than 13th place in his last nine starts. He was third at Sonoma, the first road-course race of the year, and owns four top-10 finishes on road courses in eight career starts since he broke into the top circuit in 2014. Blaney was fourth at New Hampshire two weeks ago and made the top 10 last Sunday at Pocono even though he started in 30th.

The 25-year-old won the first ever road race at Charlotte last season and has finished in the top 12 at Watkins Glen in his last two starts there. He's also led laps in 11 of 21 races this season and is a strong bet to get to the front on Sunday as he looks to solidify his NASCAR playoff positioning with his first win of 2019.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen grid.

Elliott won at Talladega earlier this season, which began a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes, but he's struggled since that hot streak. In fact, he hasn't made the top 10 since Pocono, which was seven races ago. Elliott has three finishes of 35th or worse and five finishes outside the top 20 during that span.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 16-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Kyle Larson 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

William Byron 40-1

Alex Bowman 80-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Aric Almirola 100-1