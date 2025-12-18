Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was among the several people killed Thursday in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. NASCAR confirmed that three of Biffle's family members were also killed in the tragic accident. His wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder were among the victims. Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth also died in the crash.

The plane, which crashed during a landing at approximately 10:15 a.m., was registered to a company that Biffle owned.

Flight tracking data shows the plane took off from the airport around 10 a.m. but returned and attempted to land at the Charlotte-area airport. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that six people were aboard the Cessna C550 and that there were fatalities associated with the crash.

"NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash," NASCAR said in a statement. "Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.

"On the track, Greg's talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg's entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life."

In the years following his exit from racing, Biffle was involved in humanitarian efforts in North Carolina and headlined the many NASCAR figures to assist in 2024 with Hurricane Helene recovery. Biffle flew a private helicopter into the affected region of Western North Carolina to deliver supplies and internet service to those stranded.

"It's heartbreaking," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said in a press conference. "Just heartbreaking. I just learned about it 20-30 minutes ago. I don't know that we know the number of casualties. Obviously a number of people were impacted. Our hearts go out to those families. No more tragic way to walk into the holiday season."

Biffle, 55, drove in 515 races over a 16-year NASCAR Cup Series career. He racked up 19 wins and 175 top-10 finishes. He competed numerous times for the Cup Series championship. His best series finish came in 2005 when he finished second behind Tony Stewart.

Biffle won numerous awards throughout his prolific career and in 2023 was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. He won the 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the 2002 NASCAR Busch Series. He was the first of only three drivers to win both competitions. He was also one of 36 drivers to win a race in each of NASCAR's three national series.