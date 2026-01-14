The home of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, who died in a December plane crash, was burglarized around Jan. 7-8, according to the Associated Press. The alleged burglary was reported to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 8, and the Mooresville, North Carolina, home was last known to be secure on the afternoon of Jan. 7.

According to the report, someone allegedly forced their way into the home and stole $30,000 in cash in addition to a backpack, guns and memorabilia. No one was home when the alleged crime occurred, and no arrests have been made although police are investigating.

"We're working the case," said Sheriff Darren Campbell. "We are waiting on some digital evidence."

On Dec. 18, Biffle was among six people killed in a plane crash at nearby Statesville Regional Airport. Three of Biffle's family members -- wife Emily and children Emma and Ryder -- also died in the accident. The plane took off from the airport around 10 a.m. before returning just 15 minutes later, when it crashed while attempting to land.

At this time, the exact cause of the crash is unknown. Biffle and two others on board had a pilot's license, but authorities are still uncertain about which one was flying the plane that day.

"NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash," NASCAR said in a lengthy statement. "Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport."

Biffle, 55, totaled 515 races in his 16-year NASCAR Cup Series career. He piled up 19 wins and 175 top-10 finishes. Biffle competed numerous times for the Cup Series championship, and his best series finish came in 2005 when he finished second behind Tony Stewart.