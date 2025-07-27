Those interested in NASCAR betting and racing betting can get in on the action Sunday with NASCAR Cup Series continuing from Indianapolis with the 2025 Brickyard 400 at 2 p.m. ET. Toyota drivers Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace have the top two spots on the 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis grid, but reigning champion Kyle Larson is the +400 favorite to repeat in the latest 2025 Brickyard 400 odds. Here's a look at how those looking to wager on the Brickyard 400 can do so using the best promotions at the top sportsbooks.

Sportsbook promos for 2025 Brickyard 400

The FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code, and bet365 bonus code all give users $150 in bonus bets after they wager $5 or more, although FanDuel requires a user's first bet to win in order to secure bonus bets.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also dole out bonus bets but in a different way. BetMGM covers a user's first bet for up to $1,500 in bonus bets but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the entire amount. Fanatics gives users up to $1,000 in bonus bets, but they'll need to wager $100 each day for 10 consecutive days to be eligible for the full amount.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code awards profit boosts instead of bonus bets. The sportsbook is providing 10 100% profit boosts to users after they wager $1 or more.

2025 Brickyard 400 preview

Larson won last year's event over Tyler Reddick in a two-overtime thriller after making it through a late yellow flag due to a crash involving Ryan Preece. Reddick is +950 at DraftKings to win this year's race. Denny Hamlin, who leads all Cup Series drivers with four wins this year, is +750 to win Sunday's race. William Byron (+650), Ryan Blaney (+850) and Briscoe (+850) round out the top five contenders according to the oddsmakers.

One potential 2025 Brickyard 400 longshot contender for bettors to look at is Shane Van Gisbergen (+10000), who has three Cup Series wins this year. He's also +2800 to finish in the top three, +1100 to finish in the top five and +360 to finish in the top 10 for those looking at more options for a winning wager. New users can bet him at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at all sportsbooks and they offer plenty of tools for users to practice gaming responsibly. These include setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Some sportsbook platforms have live chat features for users to get in touch with support. All sportsbooks have contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional assistance.