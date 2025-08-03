Bubba Wallace won for the first time in 2025 last Sunday. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series moves to Iowa Speedway, a short track, for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the track, which measures 0.875 miles. The competitors will make 350 laps for a total of 306.25 miles. This is the second year of the race, which was won in 2024 by Ryan Blaney. If you're interested in NASCAR betting and wish to use the best sportsbook promos to wager on the Iowa Corn 350, check out all available offers below:

Sportsbook promos for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350

The FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code, and bet365 bonus code all give users $150 in bonus bets after they wager $5 or more, although FanDuel requires a user's first bet to win in order to secure bonus bets.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also dole out bonus bets but in a different way. BetMGM covers a user's first bet for up to $1,500 in bonus bets but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the entire amount. Fanatics gives users up to $1,000 in FanCash, but they'll need to wager $100 each day for 10 consecutive days to be eligible for the full amount.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code awards profit boosts instead of bonus bets. The sportsbook is providing 10 100% profit boosts to users after they wager $1 or more.

2025 Iowa Corn 350 preview

The top four on the odds board are fairly compact for this weekend's race. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are the favorites at +450 odds, while Christopher Bell is +500, and defending champion of this race, Ryan Blaney is at +550. The current leader in the NASCAR regular season standings, Chase Elliott is +1100 and second place William Byron is +900 on the odds board. Elliott is also +350 to finish in the top-3 and +150 to finish in the top-5 on Sunday.

Rounding out the top five finishers last year behind Blaney were Byron, Elliott, Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. At some of the longest odds on the board, +20000 odds, Stenhouse offers some appeal considering how well he fared here last year. He's also 20-1 to finish in the top-5 for the second straight year.

Last week's winner, Bubba Wallace, finished 17th in Iowa last year and is +3500 to go back-to-back this week. With only four races left in the regular season, drivers such as Tyler Reddick (+1800), Alex Bowman (+4500), and Chris Buescher (+2000) need a win to fully secure their playoff position. New users can bet on them at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at all sportsbooks and they offer plenty of tools for users to practice gaming responsibly. These include setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Some sportsbook platforms have live chat features for users to get in touch with support. All sportsbooks have contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional assistance.