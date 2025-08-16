Denny Hamlin and Shane van Gisbergen will continue be under the spotlight as the NASCAR Cup Series heads for the playoffs soon. This Saturday brings a return to Richmond Raceway for the 2025 Cook Out 400. Both drivers have four wins on season after van Gisbergen collected his fourth last weekend at Watkins Glen. Hamlin is the betting favorite in the latest NASCAR at Richmond odds at +230 and finished second in last year's race. Van Gisbergen, a road-course specialist, is a big longshot this week at +30000. Saturday's 300-mile long motor race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. If you're interested in NASCAR betting and wish to use the best sportsbook promos to wager on the Cook Out 400, check out all available offers below:

Sportsbook promos for the 2025 Cook Out 400

2025 Cook Out 400 preview

Van Gisbergen was the racer to beat at Watkins Glen given his dominance on road courses, securing victories at Mexico City, the Chicago Street Race and Sonoma ahead of the 2025 Go Bowling at the Glen. However, he won't see another road course until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12. This pattern makes it understandable van Gisbergen is such a longshot this week.



Hamlin, on the other hand, is a five-time winner at Richmond Raceway. He had a shot at winning last year's Cook Out 400, but Dillon came from behind to collect the checkered flag in the final lap of overtime. When you add that Hamlin has four top-five finishes in his last eight starts including a first-place finish at Dover, it's no surprise he is the +230 favorite in the 2025 Cook Out 400 odds.

Christopher Bell, Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, is listed at +550 in the NASCAR at Richmond odds. Kyle Larson has three wins on the season and is listed at +1400 odds, and Cup Series points leader William Byron is listed at +1400.

Responsible gaming

