The NASCAR Cup Series is back on a road course again this week with the competition looking to dethrone Shane Van Gisbergen, who has won the last three races on road courses. With victories at Mexico City, the Chicago Street Race, and Sonoma, the New Zealander is deservedly the favorite this week at Watkins Glen International for the 2025 Go Bowling at the Glen race at 2 p.m. ET. This 90-lap event comprises 220.5 miles over the nearly 2.5-mile track with seven turns. Chris Buescher is the defending race champion as he defeated Van Gisbergen, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain, and Zane Smith in last year's event. If you're interested in NASCAR betting and wish to use the best sportsbook promos to wager on the Go Bowling at the Glen, check out all available offers below:

2025 Go Bowling at the Glen preview

Considering his domination at road courses this summer, Shane Van Gisbergen is a dominant favorite on the odds board this week at +135. Connor Zilisch, who leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series with five wins this season, is +450 and the second favorite. In his first ever Xfinity Series start last year, Zilisch won at Watkins Glen and appears to be one of the future stars of the sport. Last week's winner in Iowa, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell are each +1100 to win this weekend's race.

Last year's winner of the Go Bowling at the Glen race, Chris Buescher, is +2000 this week as well as +550 to finish in the top-three. In each of the last three road races, Buescher has failed to finish higher than 10th place, so he appears to be an outsider compared to the favorites this week. Chase Elliott, who won this race in 2018 and 2019, is +1600 on the outright odds board and +450 for a top-three finish.

With three races left in the regular season, it's go time for drivers on the outside looking in for the playoffs. The 2014 winner at Watkins Glen, A.J. Allmendinger sits 18th in the NASCAR Cup Standings and is +2000 to win this week. New users can bet him at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket instantly:

