How to watch 2020 Daytona Duels: Time, channel, odds and explanation of the races leading up to Daytona 500

The NASCAR season is underway and kicked off with a crazy Busch Clash at the Daytona International Speedway last weekend that ended in multiple car wrecks, only six finishers and Denny Hamlin pushing his teammate Eric Jones across the finish line to take the win. Up next on the NASCAR schedule are the Daytona 500 Duels. The first duel will see 22 racers while the second will have 21 cars.

How to watch:



When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET and 8:45 p.m. ET

Where: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

TV: Fox Sports 1

What are the Duels?

The single-car qualifying ahead of the duels allows each car to take one timed lap around the superspeedway, clocking in at 2.5 miles. Those who take the two top spots have a guaranteed 1-2 start in the Daytona 500.

The Duels, the preseason qualifying race, makes up the rest of the positions for Sunday's race.

Each duel is 150 miles and 60 laps. Cars are required to make one pit stop, but the race will not have stages.

The positions for this race are determined by the speeds from the single-lap qualifier. Those who finished in odd spots, for example three, five, seven, will participate in Duel 1. Duel 2 will see the even finishers.

The inside line for the Daytona 500 will be filled by Duel 1 finishers, while the outside line will be determined by the placing of the Duel 2 race.

Stakes:

Of course, the starting positions for the Daytona 500 are at stake, but there are also points to be won. The top 10 finishers of each duel will be granted points with the winner taking 10 points, the second place scoops up 9, with the rest following that pattern until the 10th place finisher takes their one point.

There is also a lot on the line for cars that have not yet qualified for the Great American Race, with only four spots in the field available. This means seven drivers -- Daniel Suarez, Reed Sorenson, Justin Haley, Chad Finchum, JJ Yeley, Brendan Gaughan and Timmy Hill -- will be eyeing each other for those final four spots.

According to NASCAR.com, the open spots are filled by the best Open Teams in each race, with any remaining spots given out according to the results of the race.

Lineups:

(Odds via William Hill)

Duel No. 1

(asterisk denotes open car)

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 (+1800)

2. Chase Elliott #9 (+650)

3. Denny Hamlin #11 (+550)

4. Aric Almirola #10 (+1500)

5. Christopher Bell #95 (+2500)

6. Joey Logano #22 (+400)

7. Clint Bowyer #14 (+1800)

8. Ryan Newman #6 (+2000)

9. Ryan Preece #37 (+4000)

10. Chris Buescher #17 (+2500)

11. Martin Truex Jr. #19 (+800)

12. Brad Keselowski #2 (+450)

13. John Hunter Nemechek #38 (+4000)

14. Ryan Blaney #12 (+800)

15. Austin Dillon #3 (+2000)

16. Justin Haley* #16 (+5000)

17. Bubba Wallace #43 (+2800)

18. Reed Sorenson* #27 (+15000)

19. Daniel Suarez* #96 (+5000)

20. Quin Houff #00 (+5000)

21. Chad Finchum* #49 (+5000)

22. Joey Gase #51 (+5000)

Duel No. 2

1. Alex Bowman #88 (+1000)

2. Jimmie Johnson #48 (+1000)

3. Kyle Busch #18 (+400)

4. William Byron #24 (+1000)

5. Erik Jones #20 (+1000)

6. Kevin Harvick #4 (+400)

7. Cole Custer #41 (+1800)

8. Matt DiBenedetto #21 (+1000)

9. Tyler Reddick #8 (+2000)

10. Kyle Larson #42 (+1000)

11. Kurt Busch #1 (+700)

12. Michael McDowell #34 (+3000)

13. David Ragan #36 (+4000)

14. Ross Chastain #14 (+3000)

15. Ty Dillon #13 (+2500)

16. Brendan Gaughan* #62 (+3500)

17. Timmy Hill* #66 (+6000)

18. Corey LaJoie #32 (+7500)

19. JJ Yeley* #54 (+12500)

20. Brennan Poole #15 (+10000)

21. BJ McLeod #52 (+6000)