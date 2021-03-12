Kevin Harvick has made the Instacart 500 his own during its brief history, winning five of the 16 races since it debuted as the Subway Fresh 500 in 2005. After taking the checkered flag in its second year, he won the event three straight times beginning in 2014 and reigned supreme again in 2018. Harvick looks to continue his dominance when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Instacart 500 on Sunday.

Harvick is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Instacart 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are all listed at 11-2, while Martin Truex Jr. rounds out the top five 2021 Instacart 500 contenders at 13-2. The race at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Phoenix predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Instacart 500 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Phoenix 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Instacart 500 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Truex, even though he's one of the top 2021 Instacart 500 contenders at 13-2. In fact, Roberts says Truex, who never has won at Phoenix, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"He should have a win on this track already but doesn't in 30 Cup Series starts," Roberts told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, a mammoth long shot at 40-1 in the latest 2021 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. The 26-year-old Oklahoman has posted a pair of top-10 finishes in four starts this season, including his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at the Daytona Road Course last month. Bell was 24th and 17th at Phoenix as a series rookie in 2020, but has recorded one victory and five top-10s in a combined seven starts on the track in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

"In his first race using the 750-horsepower package, Bell won at the Daytona Road Course," Roberts told SportsLine. "He might present the best value on the board."

How to make 2021 Instacart 500 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who has "never had a car as good as he will this week." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Instacart 500 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Phoenix leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Instacart 500 odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Chase Elliott 11-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Brad Keselowski 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Joey Logano 15-2

Kyle Larson 8-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

William Byron 25-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Daniel Suarez 1000-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1