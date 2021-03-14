Kevin Harvick has the distinction of being the only driver to post consecutive victories in the NASCAR Cup Series spring race at Phoenix Raceway since it debuted in 2005. Harvick has captured the checkered flag in this event a total of five times, including three straight from 2014-16. Joey Logano has the opportunity to become the second back-to-back winner when he participates in the 2021 Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Last year, Logano needed a two-lap overtime to edge Harvick by 0.276 seconds and record his second win in 24 Cup Series starts at Phoenix.

Logano is listed at 15-2 in the latest 2021 Instacart 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Harvick the 9-2 favorite. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are listed at 11-2, while Martin Truex Jr. completes the list of top five 2021 Instacart 500 contenders at 13-2. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Phoenix predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Instacart 500 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

One shocker: Roberts is low on Truex, even though he's one of the top 2021 Instacart 500 contenders at 13-2. In fact, Roberts says Truex, who never has won at Phoenix, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"He should have a win on this track already but doesn't in 30 Cup Series starts," Roberts told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a mammoth long shot at 17-1 in the latest 2021 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. The 27-year-old native of Ohio is coming off his second top-15 finish of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, a fifth-place at Las Vegas last Sunday. Blaney has recorded five top-10 finishes in 10 series starts at Phoenix. He also landed in the top 10 in each of his three Xfinity Series and three Truck Series races on the track.

"He was sixth last fall and third in both 2019 races at Phoenix," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's the third wheel at Team Penske and should be almost as good as the other two."

