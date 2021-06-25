Jack Ingram, a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver who won championships in the old NASCAR Sportsman Division and what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has died. He was 84. Ingram's passing was announced by NASCAR on Friday morning.

"NASCAR has lost a true racer's racer and the NASCAR Hall of Fame team and I have lost a dedicated supporter and cherished friend," read a statement by NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley. "Jack's legacy and incredible accomplishments and contributions in NASCAR will live in our minds, our hearts and our archives at the NASCAR Hall of Fame forever."

A native of Asheville, N.C., Ingram rose to prominence as a star in the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Division. A short track racer by trade with 12 track championships, Ingram is credited with 286 wins in the Sportsman Division and won the series championship three years in a row from 1972 to 1974.

In the early 1980s, the Sportsman Division underwent major changes and became the NASCAR Busch Grand National (now Xfinity) Series, and Ingram became one of the series' earliest stars. Ingram, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014, won the very first series title in 1982 and followed that up with the 1985 Series Championship.

Known as "The Iron Man" for his driving style, as well as his ability to keep up an extensive racing schedule beyond the Busch Series, Ingram retired in 1991 as the all-time winningest driver in series history with 31 career victories -- a mark which still ranks sixth all-time for NASCAR's second division.

In addition to his long and successful career in the Busch Series, Ingram also made 19 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ingram had four Top 10 finishes in his Cup career, with a best finish of second at Hickory in 1967.