NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon will come out of retirement and return to the driver's seat on Labor Day weekend to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carerra Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gordon will drive a No. 24 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car as part of the invitational class around the speedway's 2.439 mile, 14-turn infield road course Sept. 2-4.

Gordon will reunite with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham, who served as Gordon's most prolific crew chief during his career. Gordon and Evernham worked together from 1992 until 1999, winning three NASCAR Cup Series championships and 47 races in that time span. Gordon's IMSA race will mark his first racing action since 2017, when he was part of the winning team in the 24 Hours of Daytona for Wayne Taylor Racing.

"I'm looking forward to getting back in a race," Gordon said in a press release. "It's always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place. It'll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories."

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a special place for Gordon, as he grew up and became a racing star in nearby Pittsboro, Indiana before ultimately pursuing a career racing in NASCAR. When NASCAR raced at Indianapolis for the very first time in 1994, it was Gordon who would end up winning the inaugural Brickyard 400, a race he won a record five times in total.

Now 51 years old, Gordon currently serves as the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports while getting back behind the wheel only on occasion. Last summer, Gordon served as the honorary starter for the BC39 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track, turning exhibition laps behind the wheel of a USAC midget car.