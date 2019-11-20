Jimmie Johnson announces retirement as full-time NASCAR Cup driver after 2020 season

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is retiring as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver after next season, which will be his nineteenth year in the sport. The 44-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday in a video posted to his social media accounts. Johnson currently drives the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports.

In the video, which featured footage his top moments, Johnson spoke about what the past nearly two decades has brought him.

Ultimately, he is chasing eight one last time.

"I'm so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR. The sport has been good to me and has allowed me to do something I truly love," he said.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion, which is tied for most all-time along with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. He has the sixth-most combined total all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins with 83.

His ridiculous resume includes 16 consecutive seasons with a win, 648 consecutive starts, which is tied for sixth-most all-time, and is the only driver to win five consecutive Cup Series championships, which came from 2006-2010.

Johnson said all of this was more than he ever thought possible. In his announcement video he said he just "showed up chasing a dream" and had no idea all of this was in store for him.

In May, he talked to CBS Sports about the potential for retirement and did admit that was getting tired of the rigorous schedule that comes with the job.

"Certainly sooner or later I'm going to have enough of this 38-race schedule but I can tell you now I'm not done racing," he said.

Being done as a full-time driver does not mean he will stop completely, though. Johnson told CBS Sports that whenever he crosses the finish line of his career he will be sure to still stay busy.

"So when I decide to stop the full-time Cup Series stuff, I'm going to stay plenty active," he said.

Johnson ran the Boston Marathon in April, just days after a 400-lap race at Richmond Raceway and is an avid biker.

For now though, he seems to have his focus on next season and says, "I hope 2020 is one of the best yet."