Jimmie Johnson talks Dover race odds, winless streak and reveals secret to seven NASCAR titles

Jimmie Johnson is one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history. His seven Cup Series titles are tied with the-late Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for most all-time while his 83 career Cup Series wins is tied for sixth most.

What's even more impressive is that five of Johnson's titles came consecutively, thanks to dominance at tracks like Dover, where he's won 11 races. The most recent of those wins came in June of 2017 and was the last time the No. 48 went to Victory Lane in an official race. Since then, Johnson has gone 69 races without a win.

CBS Sports caught up with Johnson ahead of his 35th trip to the Monster Mile to discuss the highs and lows experienced throughout his career, as well as his future in NASCAR and his Vegas odds -- 20-to-1 -- for this weekend's Gander RV 400 (Sun, May 5 at 2 p.m. ET) which you can stream on fuboTV (try for free).

Listen along to our full interview with Johnson while reading along with the highlights below.

Reflecting on a 33rd place finish at Talladega

"I think a camera fell off of one of the cars and it was laying on the back straightaway -- one of the rear facing cameras -- and I ran it over and blew the right front tire on Lap 26 and hammered the wall."

"The good news is my Hendrick teammates were fast and they scored a lot of points throughout the day and they got a 1-2 for the boss. So, there's a silver lining in that, I just wish that we had a little bit of luck. I kinda giggle and think that five (championships) in a row that I had, I used up more luck than I ever could have imagined."

What's made Johnson so successful at Dover?

"There's just a rhythm and a flow of that track that works for me. There's a huge elevation change going into the corners and then you climb back up onto the straightaways. That kind of takes me back to my off-road days. I've always enjoyed the track and have had great success there as well."

Johnson's response to his 20-to-1 Vegas odds at Dover

"We haven't shown a lot of speed and led laps so I get it. Believe me, I'm not happy about the position we're in. It's been a tough two seasons, but there's nothing else I can do. I'm fully committed, I'm all in, my team is, we continue to improve. Texas I think was a really good sign that we're going in the right direction. I'm excited to get back on a fast track once again and to have it be one of my favorite and most successful tracks, I think we're setting up to have a really good race in Dover."

Battling through a 69-race winless streak

"It's had its ups and downs. I didn't have a lot of success in my career before driving this 48 car and I learned a lot of lessons on my journey climbing the ropes. I've had to fall back on that experience."

"There's also been some truth and reality in that our cars just haven't been where they [were] and we have to get them better. I've made mistakes, team has made mistakes so it's been a journey to say the least but it hasn't broken me. I love what I do, I have an intense desire to compete, to win and succeed at a high level and I know in times we'll get back to our winning ways. I'm trying to be patient and I've been patient through those 69 races and I'm hoping we can turn it around this weekend."

What worked during the seven championship seasons?

"When I look back on the seven championships -- especially the five in a row -- I didn't ever take it for granted but I didn't know in the moment how special of a team we had. It really does take every member of the race team and not only just the members you see at the track."

"There was just a period of time where we had the best equipment and then I was able to go out there and operate at a high level and drive the car right. (Chad) Knaus was calling amazing races and it just all fit together seamlessly... I remember when it was almost easy in a sense but the reason it was easy was because we just had an advantage on all fronts. That's the only way you can have that kind of success."

Goals for the remainder of his career

"I've never had a lot to prove. I've always been out there because of the experience that I have in the car. Certainly sooner or later I'm going to have enough of this 38-race schedule but I can tell you now I'm not done racing. So when I decide to stop the full-time Cup Series stuff, I'm going to stay plenty active."