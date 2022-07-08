Although the future of Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing remains unsettled midway through the 2022 season, team president Dave Alpern stated during a Thursday media teleconference that the team intends to have Busch back in their No. 18 Toyota in 2023. Alpern's comments were the latest in a saga of speculation concerning Busch's future at Joe Gibbs Racing as the team looks for a new sponsor to replace Mars Inc., which is pulling out of NASCAR as a sponsor in 2022.

The current lack of sponsorship for Busch in 2023 has muddied his outlook with the team, as it has also served as a stumbling block to a contract extension for the two-time Cup Series champion. Alpern stressed that negotiations for a new primary sponsor for Busch are ongoing.

"We've been pretty consistent since the end of last season, which is we want Kyle to be in the [No.] 18 car and that's our plan," Alpern said. "We're still working on sponsorship, and as much interest as there is in our sport, these take a long time. And admittedly, this one's taking a little longer than we thought.

"It's not for lack of interest. It's just trying to get everything put together. So those will probably happen in parallel. And, again, we're hoping to get something decided here in the very near future."

Busch has become the most successful driver in JGR team history since joining the organization in 2008, with 56 of his 60 career wins -- and both of his Cup Series championships -- coming behind the wheel of the team's No. 18. Although Alpern did not completely shut the door on the possibility of things not working out with Busch -- referencing Carl Edwards' sudden retirement during the 2016 offseason -- he stressed that the team's goal is to acquire a new sponsor and to re-sign Busch.

"We have every intention [of re-signing Busch]," Alpern said. "... The plan is we feel confident there'll be a good partner on that car for next year. And, again, the hope is that Kyle Busch will be in it."

Alpern's remarks continue the optimistic tone that team officials have taken towards finding sponsorship for Busch and continuing his long-term partnership with the team. Speaking to the Charlotte Observer in May, car owner Joe Gibbs expressed confidence that the sponsorship situation on Busch's No. 18 would be resolved.