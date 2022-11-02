Ty Gibbs may have won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway and earned a spot in the series' Championship 4 by doing so, but he is paying a public perception price for it. After spinning Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead on the final lap, the 20-year old Gibbs has been roundly criticized and reviled to the point that his own family has had to speak up on the fallout.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Joe Gibbs said that his family and his race team were both trying to work through the aftermath of the final lap of Saturday's Xfinity Series race, alluding to the "consequences" his grandson now faces as part of the final lap fallout and a rebuke of Gibbs spinning and crashing his own teammate.

Had Jones been able to win at Martinsville, Joe Gibbs Racing would have had two drivers in the Xfinity Championship 4, as Gibbs had already clinched a spot on points by the way the race had played out. And while Jones is leaving the team at the end of the season to move to JR Motorsports, Jones' father J.R. is an executive chairman at Rheem -- a major sponsor of Gibbs' Cup team.

"When tough things happen, and certainly nobody wanted that to happen, I said, now there's consequences, and so we're trying to walk through those with him," Gibbs said. "I was also there, and so I think a lot about that, too. There's things that I could have done a better job of. So I think together, Ty is walking through it, I'm walking through it, and we're still in that process.

"... I think being aware of the circumstances is one thing. But there's other things there, too. It was something that was heat of the battle. Everything is taking place. There was so much going on. I feel like I could have handled it better. I think that's it. All of us certainly wish that it had never happened."

Gibbs' level of talent has been obvious from the time he won in his NASCAR debut in 2021, and he is widely expected to move to the Cup Series full-time in 2023 after winning 10 times in less than two full seasons of Xfinity racing. However, his extreme aggression has not made him popular among fans and competitors alike, and he has also opened himself up for criticism of his maturity. After being asked about being loudly booed and heckled by fans at Martinsville, Gibbs drew a parallel to the circumstances of Jesus in a radio interview, saying that Jesus was "hated first and among all the people."

Joe Gibbs' comments came two days after Coy Gibbs, Ty's father and a JGR team executive, expressed that the finish to Saturday's race was "disappointing" and that the team would meet internally on how the situation would be handled. Coincidentally, Coy Gibbs was once intentionally spun by Kevin Harvick in a Truck Series race at Martinsville in 2002, an incident which led to NASCAR parking Harvick for the Cup race the next day.

"Look, he's my kid. I appreciate his aggression. But sometimes you got to pull back a little bit. This is a place where we need to pull back some," Gibbs said. "Just talked to him and explained to him that doing that affects not just him, it affects our whole company, all our sponsors, all the people we deal with, Toyota, obviously affected Brandon.

"Those are things maybe you're not thinking of in that split second, but hopefully we can get with him and educate him on those things."

Gibbs will go up against three JR Motorsports cars in this weekend's Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix, where he will compete against Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier for the series title.