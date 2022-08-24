Team Penske announced Wednesday morning that the team has agreed to a long-term contract extension with NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2018 series champion Joey Logano. While specifics of the new contract's length were not disclosed, a team statement shared that it would keep Logano behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford "for years to come".

Logano's contract extension marks the second time in the past two weeks that Team Penske has agreed to a long-term deal with one of their veteran Cup Series drivers. Just last week, the team announced that it had agreed to a contract extension with Ryan Blaney to continue as the driver of their No. 12 Ford. Logano and Blaney will continue to serve as Penske's drivers alongside Austin Cindric, the 2022 Daytona 500 champion and the leading rookie in Cup this season.

"Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I've had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track." Logano said in a team press release. "For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none. I'm excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come."

Logano originally signed with Team Penske in 2013 after being let go by Joe Gibbs Racing, where he had once been hailed as a prodigal driving talent and brought to the Cup Series at just 18 years old. His career would end up blossoming under team owner Roger Penske's guidance, as Logano has since gone on to earn 27 of his 29 career victories -- including the 2015 Daytona 500 -- at Penske while also making the playoffs in every season but one. Logano has also qualified for the Championship 4 on four occasions, winning his first Cup Series championship in 2018.

Logano is currently gearing up for another playoff run at Penske, as he is fourth in points entering the final race of the regular season with two wins to his credit at Darlington and Gateway.