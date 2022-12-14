Josh Bilicki will run a partial schedule for Live Fast Motorsports during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, sponsor Zeigler Auto Group announced on Monday. Bilicki will drive the team's No. 78 Chevrolet in select events, starting with Circuit of the Americas in March.

Races on Bilicki's schedule include the inaugural Chicago Street Course race, Michigan International Speedway in August and the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis. Bilicki joins Live Fast Motorsports and team co-owners B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft from Spire Motorsports, where he made 16 starts in the No. 77 Chevrolet last season.

"I am so happy to have the opportunity to join Live Fast Motorsports for the 2023 season and to once again represent the Zeigler Auto Group," read a statement by Bilicki. "The Zeigler team has become like family to me and I have driven for BJ McLeod in the past in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so this felt like a very natural fit for all parties. I'm excited and thankful for the opportunity and can't wait to get to work."

In 16 starts last year, Bilicki's best finish was a 16th at Atlanta in March. He also made seven starts in the Xfinity Series, earning a ninth place finish in the season opener at Daytona while also finishing 13th in his homecoming at Road America.

The hiring of Bilicki is the latest change for Live Fast Motorsports as it prepares to enter its third full season of Cup Series competition. Earlier this month, the team announced that it would switch to Chevrolet in 2023 after fielding Fords in its first two seasons.

Live Fast's No. 78 was driven by team co-owner B.J. McLeod in 29 of 36 races last year, including at Daytona in August when McLeod scored a career-best seventh place finish. Josh Williams, Kyle Tilley, Andy Lally and Scott Heckert also took turns behind the wheel in races where McLeod did not compete as a driver.