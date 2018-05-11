KC Masterpiece 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Kansas picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.

He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.

He's off to a fast start in NASCAR as well, locking Kurt Busch in at $8,400 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel last week at Dover. The result: Busch surged to his second top-five finish of the year, and anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS night.

Now he has his sights set on Saturday's NASCAR at Kansas spring race.

One pick we'll give away: McClure is going with Kurt Busch again at $8,400 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel.

Busch has recorded back-to-back top-five finishes this season, taking fifth at Dover and second at Talladega to jump into the top 10 of the 2018 Monster Energy Cup standings.

He has also recorded eight top-10 finishes at Kansas in his career, so he's a driver you absolutely need to have in your lineups because of his overall value.

Another driver McClure loves for NASCAR at Kansas 2018: Joey Logano, who is $9,900 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel.

Logano has also been hot this year, finishing in the top 10 in all but two events. He's also just two weeks removed from his win at Talladega. He has two career victories at this track and has finished in the top five six times, so he's an odds-on bet to be near the top of the leaderboard on Saturday night.

McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Kansas. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what 2018 KC Masterpiece 400 DFS lineup should you enter?