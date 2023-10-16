This Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the latest in a series of tributes to Kevin Harvick as he makes the final starts of his career to close out the 2023 season. The outbound and retiring Harvick has had Sunday's race at Homestead renamed the 4EVER 400 in his honor, and that won't be the only commemoration of Harvick's Hall of Fame-worthy career.

On Monday afternoon, Anheuser-Busch announced Kevin Harvick will throw back to his 2014 championship season at Homestead, sporting the same Budweiser paint scheme and firesuit that he piloted to the lone Cup Series championship of his career. In his first season driving for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, Harvick won five races with 14 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes, capping things off by winning at Homestead to prevail in the very first championship race of the current NASCAR playoff format.

Harvick has been sponsored by Anheuser-Busch since 2011, first sporting the colors of Budweiser for five years before switching to Busch Light from 2016 onward. Ahead of his final start at Homestead, Harvick was surprised with the sight of his old paint scheme by his team.

"Anheuser-Busch has been an incredibly loyal partner over the last 13 years and we've enjoyed a tremendous amount of success together," Harvick said in a press release. "Seeing the Budweiser paint scheme back on my car elicits so many memories I've made on the track alongside Budweiser and Busch Light, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to work with both brands."

Harvick is now in the true twilight of his career, as he will retire from racing following his 826th and final start in the season finale at Phoenix. Harvick will move to the broadcast booth upon his retirement as an analyst for Fox Sports beginning in 2024.