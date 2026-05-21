Kyle Busch dead at 41: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ric Flair, Mark Martin and more mourn death of NASCAR legend

The racing community -- as well as the broader sports world -- was rocked by the sudden death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch on Thursday. Busch, 41, died suddenly after being hospitalized for a mysterious illness.

Busch was a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the winningest racers in the sport's history with 234 career victories. Less than a week before his death, Busch recorded a Craftsman Truck Series win at Dover.

Busch's career in NASCAR spanned more than two decades, and he served as an icon for young drivers and athletes across a variety of sports. In addition to his success on the track, Busch drew attention to the sport with his fiery, polarizing personality off the track. Busch left an indelible mark on NASCAR, and that was evident in the hours and minutes immediately following his death.

For many years, Busch was embroiled in a rivalry with fellow star Dale Earnhardt Jr., but the pair had begun to bury the hatchet in recent years. Upon hearing of Busch's death, Earnhardt posted a heartfelt tribute in which he chronicled their growth as colleagues and credited Busch for extending an olive branch.

Additionally, a number of current and former NASCAR standouts -- like Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Connor Zilisch -- quickly offered their condolences while paying tribute to Busch. Outside the world of racing, big names and personalities from other sports honor Busch on social media. WWE legend Ric Flair, Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan all offered kind words about Busch.

As the reactions continue to pour in, here is a snapshot of the tributes that Busch and his family received in the wake of his untimely passing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The rivalry between Earnhardt and Busch went all the way back to 2007, when the two collided at the Kansas Speedway, and it got even hotter when the duo crashed at Richmond in 2008. It took a while for the chilly nature of their relationship to thaw, but Earnhardt credits Busch for really taking the initiative in rebuilding that bridge.

NASCAR family

Naturally, the entire NASCAR community was in shock after the sudden death of a legend. Hall of Famer Mark Martin was in "shock" while drivers like Hamlin and Zilisch offered up their thoughts and prayers for Busch's family. Everyone from fellow drivers to entire racing teams were sent reeling by the news of Busch's passing.

Ric Flair

Pat McAfee

Julian Edelman, ex-NFL stars

Larry the Cable Guy

Around the sports world