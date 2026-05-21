Kyle Busch dead at 41: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ric Flair, Mark Martin and more mourn death of NASCAR legend

The racing community -- as well as the broader sports world -- was rocked by the sudden death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch on Thursday. Busch, 41, died suddenly after being hospitalized for a mysterious illness.
Busch was a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the winningest racers in the sport's history with 234 career victories. Less than a week before his death, Busch recorded a Craftsman Truck Series win at Dover.
Busch's career in NASCAR spanned more than two decades, and he served as an icon for young drivers and athletes across a variety of sports. In addition to his success on the track, Busch drew attention to the sport with his fiery, polarizing personality off the track. Busch left an indelible mark on NASCAR, and that was evident in the hours and minutes immediately following his death.
For many years, Busch was embroiled in a rivalry with fellow star Dale Earnhardt Jr., but the pair had begun to bury the hatchet in recent years. Upon hearing of Busch's death, Earnhardt posted a heartfelt tribute in which he chronicled their growth as colleagues and credited Busch for extending an olive branch.
Additionally, a number of current and former NASCAR standouts -- like Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Connor Zilisch -- quickly offered their condolences while paying tribute to Busch. Outside the world of racing, big names and personalities from other sports honor Busch on social media. WWE legend Ric Flair, Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan all offered kind words about Busch.
As the reactions continue to pour in, here is a snapshot of the tributes that Busch and his family received in the wake of his untimely passing.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The rivalry between Earnhardt and Busch went all the way back to 2007, when the two collided at the Kansas Speedway, and it got even hotter when the duo crashed at Richmond in 2008. It took a while for the chilly nature of their relationship to thaw, but Earnhardt credits Busch for really taking the initiative in rebuilding that bridge.
Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. I was super eager for us to get on better…— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 21, 2026
NASCAR family
Naturally, the entire NASCAR community was in shock after the sudden death of a legend. Hall of Famer Mark Martin was in "shock" while drivers like Hamlin and Zilisch offered up their thoughts and prayers for Busch's family. Everyone from fellow drivers to entire racing teams were sent reeling by the news of Busch's passing.
Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB. https://t.co/cpaXg2HZGF— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 21, 2026
Absolute shock. Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 21, 2026
This doesn’t even feel real typing this… Easily one of the absolute greatest of all time, any track, any car, it didn’t matter he was gonna be good. Getting to race against Kyle was a true pinch me moment, I’ll never forget the first time just sharing the track with someone I… pic.twitter.com/pC2Okldg10— Chase Briscoe (@chasebriscoe) May 21, 2026
I just talked to him Friday. In complete shock, as we all are. The devastation and sadness is beyond words. Praying for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, his entire family and loved ones…🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Z98jzgWIK— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) May 21, 2026
At a loss for words. Thinking and praying for the entire Busch family. Godspeed my friend❤️— Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) May 21, 2026
I’m in shock and speechless.— Mark Martin (@markmartin) May 21, 2026
There aren’t really words for today. I’ve raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who’s lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special, he gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it.— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) May 21, 2026
But more than the wins and the records,… https://t.co/hLS9vioUyN
May 21, 2026
Our hearts are broken for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and the entire Busch family. Kyle was a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son. His impact on our organization and on the sport of NASCAR will never be… pic.twitter.com/Va7PzWEseG— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 21, 2026
Statement from J. Douglas Boles on the passing of two-time #Brickyard400 winner and #NASCAR champion Kyle Busch. pic.twitter.com/LFYdie9b3m— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 21, 2026
We’re incredibly saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Kyle Busch. A tenacious competitor, his talent and relentless drive helped elevate NASCAR at every level. We had great respect for the intensity he brought to the sport. Our heartfelt condolences are with the…— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 21, 2026
May 21, 2026
Ric Flair
I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of My Friend- 2-Time NASCAR Champion @KyleBusch. Gone Way Too Soon! Rest In Peace Kyle! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/emWMPJWhbg— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 21, 2026
Pat McAfee
I’m a bit shell shocked at the moment..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 21, 2026
Kyle was incredible to me and our progrum. A phenomenal hang, husband, father, and wheelman.
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends..
We love you @KyleBusch.. You done good. Rest easy, man. pic.twitter.com/oAPtEJGH90
Julian Edelman, ex-NFL stars
Got the chance to hang with Kyle a few times. Just such a solid dude. Tough day. #RIP https://t.co/JrcjTHNrru— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 21, 2026
Prayers up for family, friends and loved ones of Kyle Busch who has passed away at 41 years old. 🙏🏾— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 21, 2026
Rest in peace to Kyle Busch, guy was a racing legend.— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) May 21, 2026
Thinking about his family. https://t.co/XKVSSaWQcy
Lost a good one today.— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) May 21, 2026
Larry the Cable Guy
Oh my so horrible! RIP Kyle. Unbelievable. https://t.co/DDNeECs3jm— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) May 21, 2026
Around the sports world
We are saddened to learn of the passing of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch. We were fortunate to spend time with him at our complex in Arizona. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, fans and the entire racing community. pic.twitter.com/z2zvr2GjxK— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 21, 2026
May 21, 2026