In Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas, Kyle Busch made it look easy as he earned the 98th win of his career in NASCAR's second-tier series. But inside the racecar, Busch's dominance while moonlighting in Xfinity competition was a little more taxing than a simple Saturday drive.

Speaking to reporters after taking the checkered flag, Kyle Busch revealed that he has been dealing with pain in his left foot over the past week, which he indicated stems from a major injury he suffered in a crash at Daytona in 2015. Given that the discomfort he felt was in his braking foot, Busch credited members of Joe Gibbs Racing with creating a carbon insert to help alleviate the pain he felt.

"I've got to give a huge shoutout to all the machine guys, all the CNC guys as well as the carbon guys. They helped me be able to get comfortable in the car this weekend for being able to come out here and run on the road course again," Busch told Fox Sports in his post-race interview. "Little bit of ol' 2015 started to flare up this past week."

Busch sustained serious injuries in a head-on crash during the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona in 2015, in which he suffered a small fracture in his left foot in addition to a compound fracture of his right leg. While Busch has not missed any races due to injury since missing the first 11 races of the 2015 Cup Series season, he told print reporters during a post-race Zoom call that his foot began bothering him earlier this week.

"It kind of reared up a little bit this week, and we were all scratching our heads as to what's going on," Busch said. "But thankfully we've made some pieces, some inserts and some stuff that helped remedy that so I could at least drive this weekend."

Busch's foot seemingly picked a fine week to act up, as Busch is not only racing at a brake-intensive road course, but he is also pulling double duty across both the Cup and Xfinity Series. Despite that, Busch's status for Sunday's EchoPark Texas Grand Prix isn't in question, nor was his hold on the race lead in Saturday's Xfinity race: Busch led 35 of 46 laps from the pole, beating A.J. Allmendinger by nearly 10 seconds to score his first Xfinity win of 2021.