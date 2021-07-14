gettyimages-1328219808.jpg
Getty Images

After leading 91 of 260 laps last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was left frustrated in a battle for the win with his older brother, finishing second after duking it out with Kurt Busch throughout the final laps. But thanks to NASCAR's qualifying metric, that performance has given him the opportunity to pursue his third win of the 2021 season from the top starting spot this weekend in New England.

On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for this weekend's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with Kyle Busch being awarded the pole thanks to NASCAR's qualifying metric. The qualifying metric accounts for a driver's finish and fastest lap from the previous race as well as their points position to determine the starting grid.

This marks the first time this season that Busch has been placed on the pole for a race, as his previous best start by virtue of the qualifying metric had been second just one week ago. Busch has won three times in his career at New Hampshire, but will be looking for a much better result than his last race at the Magic Mile in 2020: Last year, Busch was the first car out of the race after crashing just 15 laps in.

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Starting Lineup

  1. #18 - Kyle Busch
  2. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #1 - Kurt Busch
  5. #48 - Alex Bowman
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick 
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell 
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #2 - Brad Keselowski 
  12. #4 - Kevin Harvick 
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #21 - Matt DiBenedetto 
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #24 - William Byron 
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #42 - Ross Chastain
  21. #41 - Cole Custer 
  22. #10 - Aric Almirola 
  23. #34 - Michael McDowell 
  24. #43 - Erik Jones 
  25. #37 - Ryan Preece 
  26. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  27. #38 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #6 - Ryan Newman 
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
  30. #77 - Justin Haley
  31. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  32. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  33. #53 - Garrett Smithley
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #52 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #00 - Quin Houff
  37. #15 - James Davison 