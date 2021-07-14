After leading 91 of 260 laps last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was left frustrated in a battle for the win with his older brother, finishing second after duking it out with Kurt Busch throughout the final laps. But thanks to NASCAR's qualifying metric, that performance has given him the opportunity to pursue his third win of the 2021 season from the top starting spot this weekend in New England.

On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for this weekend's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with Kyle Busch being awarded the pole thanks to NASCAR's qualifying metric. The qualifying metric accounts for a driver's finish and fastest lap from the previous race as well as their points position to determine the starting grid.

This marks the first time this season that Busch has been placed on the pole for a race, as his previous best start by virtue of the qualifying metric had been second just one week ago. Busch has won three times in his career at New Hampshire, but will be looking for a much better result than his last race at the Magic Mile in 2020: Last year, Busch was the first car out of the race after crashing just 15 laps in.

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Starting Lineup