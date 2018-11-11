Kyle Busch wins NASCAR at Phoenix; Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. join Logano in Championship 4

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is now set after Kyle Busch took the checkered flag at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Sunday. Busch will join fellow Round of 8 winner Joey Logano along with reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick at Homestead.

Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer are eliminated from championship contention barring any unexpected postrace penalties. Remember, Harvick had his guaranteed spot revoked after NASCAR discovered spoiler modifications in the middle of the week, so nothing is confirmed until NASCAR says so.

Harvick began Sunday's race from the pole just three points above the Championship 4 cut line, but blew a tire with two laps remaining in Stage 1. The No. 4 team was able to rebound without crew chief Rodney Childers, thanks to a convenient caution flag in Stage 2 as well as pit strategy. Harvick was actually able to work himself back into contention for the win coming to the checkered flag.

Almirola entered Sunday's race basically in a must-win, and put himself in position to do so, running toward the front of the field in the final laps before eventually falling back and finishing fourth. Bowyer and Kurt Busch saw their hopes come to an end each with a DNF while Elliott finished 23rd in the Round of 8 closer.

Results from Sunday's race at ISM Raceway

Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Aric Almirola Kevin Harvick Jamie McMurray Matt Kenseth Austin Dillon William Byron Bubba Wallace Ryan Newman AJ Allmendinger Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Michael McDowell Erik Jones Chris Buescher Ty Dillon David Ragan Matt DiBenedetto Regan Smith Chase Elliott Ross Chastain Cole Whitt Landon Cassill DJ Kennington Cody Ware Paul Menard Alex Bowman Tanner Berryhill Kurt Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ryan Blaney Clint Bowyer Daniel Suarez Joey Logano JJ Yeley Timmy Hill

All eyes are now on Homestead-Miami Speedway for the NASCAR Championship next week. It is essentially winner take all with point values being reset. The highest finishing driver out of Harvick, Busch, Logano and Truex on Sunday will be crowned NASCAR champion. Logano is the only driver in the Championship 4 that has yet to win a title.