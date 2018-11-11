Kyle Busch wins NASCAR at Phoenix; Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. join Logano in Championship 4

Busch, Harvick, Truex and Logano will battle for the NASCAR Championship next week

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is now set after Kyle Busch took the checkered flag at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Sunday. Busch will join fellow Round of 8 winner Joey Logano along with reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick at Homestead.

Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer are eliminated from championship contention barring any unexpected postrace penalties. Remember, Harvick had his guaranteed spot revoked after NASCAR discovered spoiler modifications in the middle of the week, so nothing is confirmed until NASCAR says so.

Harvick began Sunday's race from the pole just three points above the Championship 4 cut line, but blew a tire with two laps remaining in Stage 1. The No. 4 team was able to rebound without crew chief Rodney Childers, thanks to a convenient caution flag in Stage 2 as well as pit strategy. Harvick was actually able to work himself back into contention for the win coming to the checkered flag. 

Almirola entered Sunday's race basically in a must-win, and put himself in position to do so, running toward the front of the field in the final laps before eventually falling back and finishing fourth. Bowyer and Kurt Busch saw their hopes come to an end each with a DNF while Elliott finished 23rd in the Round of 8 closer.

Results from Sunday's race at ISM Raceway

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Brad Keselowski
  3. Kyle Larson
  4. Aric Almirola
  5. Kevin Harvick
  6. Jamie McMurray
  7. Matt Kenseth
  8. Austin Dillon
  9. William Byron
  10. Bubba Wallace
  11. Ryan Newman
  12. AJ Allmendinger
  13. Denny Hamlin
  14. Martin Truex Jr.
  15. Jimmie Johnson
  16. Michael McDowell
  17. Erik Jones
  18. Chris Buescher
  19. Ty Dillon
  20. David Ragan
  21. Matt DiBenedetto
  22. Regan Smith
  23. Chase Elliott
  24. Ross Chastain
  25. Cole Whitt
  26. Landon Cassill
  27. DJ Kennington
  28. Cody Ware
  29. Paul Menard
  30. Alex Bowman
  31. Tanner Berryhill
  32. Kurt Busch
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. Ryan Blaney
  35. Clint Bowyer
  36. Daniel Suarez
  37. Joey Logano
  38. JJ Yeley
  39. Timmy Hill

All eyes are now on Homestead-Miami Speedway for the NASCAR Championship next week. It is essentially winner take all with point values being reset. The highest finishing driver out of Harvick, Busch, Logano and Truex on Sunday will be crowned NASCAR champion. Logano is the only driver in the Championship 4 that has yet to win a title. 

