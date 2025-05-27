Kyle Larson wanted to be the second driver to complete The Double -- completing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, going for a combined 1100 miles -- but a day of wrecks left him out of the history books. Larson has now attempted and failed the feet twice, and is not sure if a third attempt is in his future.

"I'm sure if I don't get to do it again next year, then I'm gonna have massive FOMO [fear of missing out] watching it on TV," he said. "Hopefully, someday I'll love to run the Indy 500 again and solely focus on that. Soak up all the atmosphere with just the Indy 500. You don't want to leave on the hook, as Marco said, too. Hopefully, it's in my cards again someday in the future."

Larson retired his No. 17 Arrow McLaren early from the Indy 500 after he lost control on Lap 91 and crashed into the Turn 2 wall. The 32-year-old was understandably disappointed in how things ended and took responsibility for the crash.

"Hate that I caused that crash, hate that others got collected in it, and really just hate it for Arrow McLaren and (Henrick Motorsports owner) Rick Hendrick, everybody that put a lot into making this effort possible. Just bummed out, really," he said.

His next race was on a different track, but have the same outcome, as he got caught up in a wreck of the Coca-Cola 600.

"I hate the way the day went," Larson said. "I wish I could hit the reset button. I feel terrible for everybody."

When he tried to complete The Double last year, it was weather that gotten away and this year it was wrecks that stopped him from joining Tony Stewart as the only drivers to ever do it.

"The Double is a tough undertaking," Larson said. "The window of time is just too tight."