NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Rick Hendrick's efforts to add Kyle Larson to his team for the 2021 season, despite the circumstances that made him a free agent, have paid off enormously. And Larson's future with the team over the next several seasons as well as full-time sponsorship have now been secured.

On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Kyle Larson's current contract has been extended by one year, and he will now remain with the team through the 2023 season. In addition, Hendrick Motorsports also announced a full season of sponsorship for Larson in both 2022 and 2023: Hendrick Automotive Group, through its Hendrickcars.com brand, will sponsor Larson in 35 NASCAR races annually as well as all non-NASCAR events in which he competes.

In announcing his own automotive group as Larson's sponsor instead of a third party, Hendrick cited the results that Larson's success has had on Hendrickcars.com's digital traffic, which has led to more sales leads and ultimately more sales.

"When we perform on the track on Sunday, we can feel the impact on Monday," Hendrick said in a team statement. "With the chance to plan for the next two years, the program is only going to help Hendrick Automotive Group sell more cars, book more service appointments and ultimately do more business. It will also allow our company to recruit talented people and support our internal recognition and incentive programs.

"The more we followed the data, the easier the decision became. We are seeing clear results."

After driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in the first six seasons of his Cup career, Kyle Larson was suspended by NASCAR and fired by Ganassi for using a racial slur during an iRacing event. After serving the season-long suspension, Larson was brought back to NASCAR by Hendrick, who signed him to drive the team's No. 5 Chevrolet.

2021 has not only marked Larson's return to NASCAR, but it's also already become the best season of his career. Larson has already matched his career-high of four wins in a single season, and has already set a career high for laps led in a single season (1441). Larson won three races in a row from May into June, and also has 11 Top 5s and 14 Top 10s in 21 races. Entering this weekend at New Hampshire, Larson sits second in the Cup Series points standings, just 10 back of the points lead.

"The chance to extend my contract with Hendrick Motorsports and have such an awesome sponsor in HendrickCars.com are things I don't take for granted," Larson said in a team statement. "I feel like I'm driving for the best team and the best sponsors in the sport. To know that our on-track performance is having positive business influence off the track is very important because I want to return the incredible support they've given me.

"Everyone at Hendrick Automotive Group has made me feel like part of their team, and it's exciting to be able to represent a company that loves racing like I do. I feel like we're just scratching the surface of what's possible."

In addition to Hendrickcars.com, one more company will be sponsoring Larson's No. 5 in 2022. Valvoline, which sponsored Larson for his win at Nashville Superspeedway last month, will sponsor the three races that Hendrick Automotive Group does not sponsor.