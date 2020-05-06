Kyle Larson to race on dirt track at World of Outlaws event after being fired by NASCAR team

After being fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an iRacing event in April, Kyle Larson is returning to the racing world. According to a report from NBC Sports, Larson will participate in Friday's World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.

Friday's dirt track race will be the first one since February, after several events were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the wake of COVID-19, NASCAR drivers have turned to iRacing events. During a virtual race on April 12, Larson used the N-word on a Twitch livestream. Larson lost communication on his headset with his spotter at one point, and during a microphone check moments later said "You can't hear me?," which was followed by the racial slur.

In the days following the incident, Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson for his "offensive and unacceptable" comments.

"After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," Chip Ganassi Racing said last month. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take."

The World of Outlaws released a statement last month that Larson would be able to return to the dirt track after finishing "a sensitivity training course within 30 days of the date of the infraction." According to RACER's Kelly Crandall, Larson did fulfill those commitments in advance of Friday's race.