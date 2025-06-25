Larry McClure, a Southwest Virginia businessman who won three Daytona 500s as the co-owner of a highly successful NASCAR Cup Series team in the 1990s, died Wednesday morning at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was 81.

McClure was the co-owner of Morgan-McClure Motorsports alongside business partners Tim Morgan and Jerry McClure, which entered NASCAR in 1983 after purchasing the equipment of longtime independent driver G.C. Spencer. The team would establish themselves over the next few seasons, going through multiple drivers including a young Mark Martin, before truly gaining their identity when they gained sponsorship from the Eastman Kodak Company in 1986.

Morgan-McClure's No. 4 Kodak Oldsmobile (later Chevrolet) quickly became one of the most recognizable cars on the Winston Cup tour, and the team grew gradually over the next several years before earning its first win at Bristol in 1990 with Ernie Irvan behind the wheel. However, Morgan-McClure's greatest success would come at NASCAR's biggest and fastest tracks, especially in the sport's biggest race.

Between 1991 and 1995, Morgan-McClure won the Daytona 500 three times, first with Ernie Irvan in '91 and then again with Sterling Marlin, who won The Great American Race back-to-back in 1994 and 1995. Morgan-McClure also won Daytona's summertime race twice in 1992 and 1996, and won four times at Talladega as well. Morgan-McClure earned a total of 14 Cup wins between 1990 and 1998, with nine of them coming between Daytona and Talladega.

Following their final win with Bobby Hamilton at Martinsville in 1998, the Morgan-McClure team gradually declined, which hastened when Kodak left the team following the 2003 season. The team continued to race full-time until the end of the 2007 season, but with little success. The team sporadically attempted several races between 2008 and 2010, finishing 29th in their final start at Bristol in 2009 with Scott Wimmer behind the wheel.

McClure himself faced legal problems in the team's final years, as in 2008 he pled guilty to federal income tax fraud for not reporting $269,000 he spent on cars raced in ARCA. McClure served an 18 month prison sentence stemming from those charges.

McClure is preceded in death by his nephew and former NASCAR driver Eric McClure, who made his way into the sport through the Morgan-McClure team and made 288 starts in a long Xfinity Series career. Eric McClure, who struggled with concussions throughout his career including after a terrible crash at Talladega in 2012, died in May 2021.

The passing of McClure also marks more sorrow for the racing community of Southern Virginia, as it comes just a week and a half after longtime NASCAR car owner Charlie Henderson died on June 14 at the age of 88. Henderson was the second-longest tenured team owner in NASCAR as owner of Henderson Motorsports, which continues to field a winning part-time team in the Craftsman Truck Series.