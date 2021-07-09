Over the past year, a growing interest in NASCAR from non-traditional avenues has meant greater crossover into popular culture for stock car racing and its stars. One of the biggest such crossovers has been the formation of 23XI Racing, which has elevated the profiles of both NASCAR Cup Series star and team co-owner Denny Hamlin and driver Bubba Wallace thanks to NBA icon Michael Jordan's role with the team.

After half a season on-track, 23XI Racing and its brand continues to have mainstream appeal. And that appeal grew on Friday with the release of rapper Post Malone's new single Motley Crew and its music video, which features both Hamlin and Wallace in prominent roles. The 23XI Racing pair constitute two of three cameos in the video, which also features Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and was filmed at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Their working relationship with Michael Jordan non-withstanding, both Hamlin and Wallace entered the 2021 season among the most visible and prominent stars in NASCAR. Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 champion with 44 Cup victories to his credit, entered the realm of team ownership with the formation of 23XI Racing towards the end of 2020. And in forming the team, Hamlin and Jordan tabbed Wallace, a Cup driver since 2018 and the first and only African-American driver to win a NASCAR national touring series race in the sport's modern era, to be their driver.

While their role alongside Post Malone is worth a great deal for both, 23XI Racing is looking to continue to improve its on-track performance in its maiden season. The team recorded their best finish ever just two weeks ago when Wallace finished fifth in the second race of a double header weekend at Pocono Raceway.