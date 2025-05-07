Two All-Star events will fuse together this May, as the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will feature a special paint scheme promoting the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The colors and logo of the WNBA All-Star Game, which will be held at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis, will be featured on Spire Motorsports' No. 77 Gainbridge Chevrolet driven by Carson Hocevar.

The WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 19, which will bring the best in women's basketball to downtown Indianapolis only one week before NASCAR visits the city for the annual Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indy has long been one of the racing capitals of the world, and lately it has become one of the major epicenters of women's basketball thanks to the arrival of Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever and an All-Star as a rookie in 2024.

Carson Hocevar is currently not yet qualified for the All-Star Race's main event, as he has yet to earn his first career win in a points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race. If he does not win this weekend at Kansas Speedway prior to the All-Star Race, Hocevar will have to earn a spot in the field through the All-Star Open, which will transfer the top-two finishers not already qualified for the All-Star Race to the main event. Hocevar can also make the main event if he wins the Fan Vote for the last spot in the starting field.

The promotion of the WNBA All-Star Game in NASCAR is yet another illustration of the growth of women's basketball, and it's the latest in a line of notable basketball-related race car paint schemes. In the 2004 Daytona 500, Jeff Burton drove a car promoting the NBA All-Star Game that took place the same day in Los Angeles.