LOOK: Fight breaks out during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying in Phoenix as Daniel Suarez body slams Michael McDowell
Here's what went down at ISM Raceway on Friday
Punches flew as tempers -- and the temperature -- were hot at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Friday. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell exchanged blows following a disagreement over spacing during qualifying for Sunday's race.
As you can see in the video above, it was Suarez who approached McDowell and McDowell who delivered the first blow. Suarez then went on to deliver a nasty body slam before crew members pulled them away from each other. The two eventually turned their fists into words and talked it out shortly after.
Here's what both drivers had to say to the media:
NASCAR is a sport known for tempers flaring and fights breaking out, although this is the first fisticuffs action we've seen in over a year. The last real fight in the Cup Series came when champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano threw down at Vegas in 2017. There had been some spats since -- such as the Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin saga or Martin Truex Jr. claiming he would wreck Logano last year -- but nothing leading to actual blows
For what it's worth, McDowell and Suarez qualified 27th and 28th respectively making them potential targets for daily fantasy players this weekend. Remember, NASCAR drivers earn points for every position gained and lose points for positions lost. Suarez especially in Stewart-Haas Racing equipment will have value at $7,600 in DraftKings. McDowell is also a cheap option at $5,500.
Ryan Blaney will start on the pole after running the fastest in qualifying. He provided some commentary of his own on the McDowell-Suarez spat after winning pole.
Blaney is +1500 to win Sunday's race while Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are the co-favorites at +275. Wondering who will win the race? Head over to SportsLine for DFS lineups and our proven picks from experts who have made tons in NASCAR.
