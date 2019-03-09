LOOK: Fight breaks out during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying in Phoenix as Daniel Suarez body slams Michael McDowell

Punches flew as tempers -- and the temperature -- were hot at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Friday. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell exchanged blows following a disagreement over spacing during qualifying for Sunday's race.

As you can see in the video above, it was Suarez who approached McDowell and McDowell who delivered the first blow. Suarez then went on to deliver a nasty body slam before crew members pulled them away from each other. The two eventually turned their fists into words and talked it out shortly after.

Here's what both drivers had to say to the media:

"It's just a lack of respect."@Daniel_SuarezG explains why he decided to have a visit with @Mc_Driver during #BuschPole qualifying. pic.twitter.com/wMwBallgPi — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 9, 2019

"[Daniel Suárez] tried to crash us and I just didn't appreciate it."- Michael McDowell pic.twitter.com/xYlyMYYiUw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 9, 2019

NASCAR is a sport known for tempers flaring and fights breaking out, although this is the first fisticuffs action we've seen in over a year. The last real fight in the Cup Series came when champions Kyle Busch and Joey Logano threw down at Vegas in 2017. There had been some spats since -- such as the Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin saga or Martin Truex Jr. claiming he would wreck Logano last year -- but nothing leading to actual blows

Ryan Blaney will start on the pole after running the fastest in qualifying. He provided some commentary of his own on the McDowell-Suarez spat after winning pole.

McDowell may have some reach on Suárez, but ... pic.twitter.com/ZqZ62vDK8L — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 9, 2019

