Matt Kenseth comes out of retirement, will replace Kyle Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing

Matt Kenseth, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, is coming out of retirement. The 48-year-old is set to replace recently-terminated Kyle Larson in the No. 42 car for Chip Ganassi Racing when the season resumes.

Larson used a racial slur in an online race that was being streamed live on the internet in early April, which led to a loss of primary sponsorship and ultimately his termination from Chip Ganassi Racing. Some speculated that Ross Chastain, who had been filling in for the injured-Ryan Newman, would be in line for the job. Despite Newman's anticipated return, Ganassi opted to go with the veteran Kenseth.

"I have always said that when we have to fill a driver spot, that I owe it to our team, our partners and our fans to put the best available driver in the car," Ganassi said in a statement. "Throughout my time in NASCAR, I have always admired the way Matt Kenseth raced. He has proven to be a consistent winner, strong competitor, and respectful driver, and I'm glad we are able to add another NASCAR champion to the team for the remainder of this season."

In addition to a championship, Kenseth brings 18 years of experience and a total of 39 Cup Series wins to the table. Two of those wins came in the Daytona 500. Kenseth originally retired from racing in 2017 before coming back to drive 15 races for Roush Fenway Racing in 2018.

"This was an unexpected opportunity for sure. I can't say racing was even on my radar two weeks ago. After spending some time thinking about it and all the unique circumstances surrounding all of us right now, it just seemed the timing and the opportunity was perfect to come back," Kenseth explained in a team release. "I know I have a lot of work ahead of me to get up to speed in a relatively short period of time, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Kenseth's return reunites him with former teammate and champion Kurt Busch, as the two raced together at Roush Fenway early in their careers.

Extremely proud of the decision we’ve made at @CGRTeams to pick a past @NASCAR champion to elevate our game. @mattkenseth will be an asset right away, and I can’t wait to get back to racing, with an old teammate friend. — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) April 27, 2020

Kenseth also has a relationship with one of Larson's lost sponsors, McDonalds. Kenseth made his Cup debut in a Big Mac Chevrolet Camaro while filling in for an injured Bill Elliott back in 1998. McDonalds, Credit One, Clover and Advent Health all reportedly plan to stay on as sponsors with the No. 42 car this season.

NASCAR is currently planning a return to action without fans in the spring, and could race upwards of three times a week when it does. The sport is currently targeting a return date of May 17th at Darlington Raceway.