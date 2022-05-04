The NASCAR Hall of Fame revealed its newest inductees on Wednesday, when it named Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Hershel McGriff to its Class of 2023. The three comprise NASCAR's 13th Hall of Fame class and will be officially inducted on Jan. 20, 2023.

Kenseth, one of the great drivers of his generation and the 2003 Cup Series champion, was named to the Modern Era ballot alongside Shelmerdine, a four-time championship-winning crew chief for fellow Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt. McGriff, a lifelong NASCAR racer who is among the greatest to ever come from the West Coast, was named to the Pioneer ballot. In addition, longtime NASCAR executive Mike Helton was named the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Kenseth led the way in Wednesday's meeting of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, receiving 69 percent of the votes on the Modern Era ballot. Shelmerdine followed with 52 percent of the votes, and McGriff earned 31 percent for the Pioneer ballot. Harry Hyde, Neil Bonnett and Harry Gant were the runner-ups in Modern Era voting, while A.J. Foyt was the runner-up on the Pioneer ballot.

The voting panel cast 61 votes in all, with two members -- former drivers Jeff Burton and Ricky Rudd -- recused from voting as potential nominees. The past two NASCAR Cup Series champions, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, each received a vote alongside fellow industry members, members of the media and a fan vote.

Here is a complete look at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023:

Matt Kenseth

One of the greatest drivers of his generation, Kenseth made his way through the ranks of Wisconsin to become a championship contender throughout the 2000s and 2010s. After finishing in the top three in the NASCAR Busch Series two years in a row, Kenseth was promoted to the Cup Series for Roush Racing in 2000 and won Rookie of the Year. Three years later, Kenseth won his first and only championship, putting together a historically consistent season to become the final champion of NASCAR's Winston Cup era.

Kenseth earned 38 career wins in all, including the 2009 and 2012 Daytona 500, 2000 Coca-Cola 600 and 2013 Southern 500 -- a total that is tied for 21st on the sport's all-time wins list. His other notable accomplishments include being a runner-up for the Cup Series championship in 2006 and 2013, making the playoffs in 13 of his 14 seasons and collecting 29 career wins in what is now called the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Kirk Shelmerdine

After starting out as a crew chief for James Hylton, Shelmerdine was hired by Richard Childress in 1980 and oversaw Childress' transition from independent racer to dominant car owner. Shelmerdine earned his first two career wins with Ricky Rudd in 1983 before being paired full-time with his most famous driver, Earnhardt, in 1984.

As the head of Earnhardt's crew, first dubbed the "Junkyard Dogs" and later the "Flying Aces," Shelmerdine won 44 races and four Cup Series championships in 1986, 1987, 1990 and 1991. Shelmerdine stepped away from crew chiefing at the end of the 1992 season to pursue a career as an independent driver, and he won three times in ARCA competition. Shelmerdine made 26 Cup Series starts as a driver, and his crowning achievement came in 2006, when he qualified for the Daytona 500 as a long shot to make the field. Shelmerdine would go on to finish 20th, the best result of his Cup driving career.

Hershel McGriff

McGriff's racing career spans throughout virtually the entire history of NASCAR, as he made his very first Cup start in the inaugural Southern 500 in 1950 at the age of 22. McGriff competed in 87 Cup Series races from 1950 to 1994 and earned four career wins, but his legacy was built in the Winston West Series, where he earned 34 career wins and the 1986 championship.

McGriff was named one of NASCAR's 50 greatest drivers in 1998, but his career extended well beyond that point. In 2018, McGriff became the oldest driver to ever compete in a NASCAR race when he ran a West Series race at the age of 90.

Mike Helton

Helton's career behind the scenes in NASCAR began in 1980, as he worked his way up to becoming the general manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway and then Talladega Superspeedway. Helton was hired by NASCAR as vice president of competition in 1994, and he was later named the third president of NASCAR in 2000.

One of NASCAR's most powerful and influential figures outside of the France family, Helton has long served in a prominent and public-facing role. After assuming the solemn duty of announcing the death of Earnhardt at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500, Helton helped lead a push to increase safety standards in NASCAR. That push led to the creation of the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C. Helton currently serves as NASCAR's vice chairman.