Matt Kenseth returns to NASCAR Cup Series with Roush Fenway Racing in No. 6

Matt Kenseth is back in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for select races in the 2018 season. The 46-year-old Kenseth stepped away from full-time racing after being replaced by Erik Jones in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota following a playoff run last season.

The 2003 Cup Series champion will split time with Trevor Bayne in the No. 6 for Roush Fenway Racing alongside teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The team introduced Kenseth and new sponsor Wyndham Rewards on Wednesday morning.

Kenseth's first outing in the No. 6 is forecasted for May 12 at Kansas Speedway, a track where he's won twice in his career. He will look to add onto his 39 career Cup Series wins. Only 19 drivers in NASCAR history have more. Kenseth also plans to run in the All-Star Race, which he came eligible for last season.

It's a fitting bookmark to Kenseth's career, joining the team that he started his Cup career with back in 2001. Kenseth was a staple in the Roush rotation, sticking with them through 2012 before heading over to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013.