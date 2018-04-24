Matt Kenseth will reportedly return to NASCAR Cup Series with Roush Fenway Racing in 2018

Matt Kenseth is reportedly set to make his return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for select races in the 2018 season according to SB Nation's Jordan Bianchi. The 46-year-old Kenseth retired from full-time racing after being replaced by Erik Jones in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota following a playoff run last season.

The 2003 Cup Series champion will reportedly split time with Trevor Bayne in the No. 6 for Roush Fenway Racing alongside teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The team is expected to announced the move at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Kenseth's first outing in the No. 6 is forecasted for May 12 at Kansas Speedway, a track where he's won twice in his career. He will look to add onto his 39 career Cup Series wins. Only 19 drivers in NASCAR history have more.

It's a fitting bookmark to Kenseth's career, joining the team that he started his Cup career with back in 2001. Kenseth was a staple in the Roush rotation, sticking with them through 2012 before heading over to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013.