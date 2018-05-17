Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race odds, picks 2018: Model says Brad Keselowski surprises at Richmond

The biggest names in NASCAR will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2018 NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET on Saturday), which features winners from the 2017 and 2018 seasons as well as wild-card entries. Kyle Busch is the Vegas favorite at 5-1, followed closely by Kevin Harvick at 6-1 and Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson at 8-1.

This unique event features restrictor plates, a specialized aero package on each car, and four stages that will determine the winner of the $1 million prize.



One driver the model loves this week: Brad Keselowski, who's going off at 12-1.



Even though Vegas doesn't view Keselowski as a top-five favorite, the model says he'll make a serious run at the title because he leads all active drives with six restrictor-plate wins in his career and won at Charlotte in 2013. He's a driver you should be all over this weekend.



A shocker for this event: Kyle Larson, one of the Vegas favorites, barely finishes inside the top 10.



Larson has never finished in the top five in a restrictor-plate race and has an average finish of almost 20th at this track. There are much better values than the 8-1 premium he'll cost you.



Kyle Busch 5-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Clint Bowyer 15-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1