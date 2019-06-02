NASCAR 2019 Pocono 400 results: Kyle Busch wins again at the Tricky Triangle

Kyle Busch was victorious again at the Tricky Triangle, beating the field to win the 2019 Pocono 400 on Sunday afternoon. Busch, who entered the race as the favorite with 3-1 odds, held off Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones to notch his third win in the last four races at Pocono Raceway.

It was Busch's fourth victory of the NASCAR season and the 55th of his career as he led 79 of the 160 laps. Kyle Larson won Stage 1 and 2, but faltered late to finish 26th. Martin Truex Jr., who won last year's Pocono 400, dealt with an engine issue and finished 35th.

Full results, breakdowns for Stage 1 and 2 can be found below.

2019 Pocono 400 results

Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Erik Jones Chase Elliott Clint Bowyer Denny Hamlin Joey Logano Daniel Suarez William Byron Aric Almirola Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney Daniel Hemric Chris Buescher Alex Bowman Ryan Newman Matt DiBenedetto Paul Menard Jimmie Johnson Michael McDowell Bubba Wallace Kevin Harvick Ryan Preece Ross Chastain Bayley Currey Kyle Larson Ty Dillon Reed Sorenson Quin Houff David Ragan Landon Cassill Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Matt Tifft JJ Yeley Martin Truex Jr. Corey LaJoie Austin Dillon

Stage 1: Byron, Larson dominate

William Byron started the race from the pole and led all 20 laps before the scheduled competition caution was flown. NASCAR issued the yellow to allow teams to make adjustments due to rain on the track the night before. Kyle Larson won the race off pit road and assumed the race lead.

Austin Dillon brought out the first natural caution of the day with about 20 to go in the stage. Dillon made slight contact with Paul Menard going into Turn 3 and hit the wall hard, losing his rear spoiler in the process. This ended his day.

The Joe Gibbs Racing drivers pit just before the stage ended on a strategy call alongside Chase Elliott as Larson drove on unchallenged ahead of Byron for the stage victory. It's the second stage win of the season for Larson.

Stage 2: Truex self destructs

Brad Keselowski stayed out under yellow and restarted as the race leader to begin Stage 2. Keselowski couldn't lead the first lap though as Kyle Busch was seemingly shot out of a cannon to pass the No. 2 and his teammate Martin Truex Jr. for the top spot.

Just before Busch could pull away, Joe Gibbs Racing alliance teammate Matt DiBenedetto went spinning in his Leavine Family Racing No. 95 to bring out the caution less than 10 laps into the stage. Busch stayed out under yellow while a handful of leaders including Keselowski came down pit road for adjustments. On the restart, Matt Tifft caught a bit of the track's apron and went spinning.

Kyle Busch led the field for a few laps on the restart before Corey LaJoie got into the wall and brought out the caution. NASCAR kept the field green momentarily but eventually threw the yellow flag to clean debris from the No. 32 car.

Busch continued to build his lead under green while his teammate Truex brought his car down pit road with reports of an engine issue. Right after Truex got into his pit box, his engine blew, bringing an end to his day. His No. 19 team then proceed to wheel the Toyota to the garage, officially ending Truex's hopes of repeating as Pocono 400 winner.

With about five to go in the stage, Busch hit the pits on strategy which turned the lead over to Chase Elliott. The No. 9 proceeded to pit road with four to go, allowing Larson to take the lead. He would go on to take the green-and-white checkered flag, sweeping the stages.

Pocono 400 live updates

