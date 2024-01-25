A specific term is used to describe the exceptional and painstakingly deliberate qualities of almost everything Roger Penske involves himself with: "Penske Perfect"

Go anywhere in the automotive industry or motorsports that Penske involves himself with, and you will be left with no doubt as to what is his, whether it's the pressed white shirts of his employees or the place of his cars and their drivers on the speed charts. And that's not even accounting for the sheer magnitude of all Team Penske has accomplished: 19 victories in the Indianapolis 500, hundreds more race wins across IndyCar and NASCAR, and 42 total championships -- including the last two NASCAR Cup Series titles.

In 2024, Team Penske will run it back with defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, two-time Cup champion Joey Logano, and 2022 Daytona 500 champion and Cup Rookie of the Year Austin Cindric as they seek to pull off a feat few organizations have ever been able to imagine. After winning it all with Logano in 2022 and again with Blaney last year, Team Penske has the chance to become only the third race team in NASCAR history to ever win three consecutive Cup titles: Junior Johnson & Associates won three-straight with Cale Yarborough in the mid-1970s, and Hendrick Motorsports has won four-straight and five-straight on two separate occasions.

By itself, to have won back-to-back Cup titles is remarkable, but the case of Team Penske is a curious one. When the checkered flag flew and the confetti fell at Phoenix Raceway last November, Penske claimed the spoils of victory at the end of a season that was far from the organization's strongest.

Despite winning the Cup championship with Ryan Blaney, the 2023 season was a challenging one for Team Penske. Joey Logano's win at Atlanta in March was his only of the season, while Austin Cindric endured a sophomore slump and went winless. Getty Images

Before turning things around near year's end -- with Blaney being the ultimate benefactor -- Team Penske spent much of the 2023 Cup season off their game. Joey Logano was shut out of the winner's circle from his lone victory of the season in March onward, and he became the first defending champion to ever be eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 16 following a crash at Bristol. Austin Cindric fell off hard from his Rookie of the Year campaign, and at one point went through an 11-race stretch with only one finish better than 19th before finishing the year with a single top five and just five top 10s. Even Blaney went through a strong midseason lull after winning the Coca-Cola 600, posting six finishes of 22nd or worse between Sonoma in June and the end of the regular season in August.

Part of that was attributable to something that Penske had to contend with -- and will have to contend with moving forward -- in the Ford camp.

After a decade of largely being the standard bearer at Ford, the reemergence of RFK Racing brought them back to the top of the food chain within the Blue Oval. And as RFK won three races in the summer months with Chris Buescher while also enjoying great success with Brad Keselowski, Penske was given a jolt of knowledge that the Ford teams -- which struggled across the board for much of 2023 -- were capable of being faster than they had been.

"These guys have figured out a way to make what we thought was an uncompetitive car winning cars. So we can't blame that anymore, so let's just go to work," Blaney said after winning the championship at Phoenix. "... You understand that [in] this sport you're going to be on top for a little while, then other team is going to find something, you're going to go to the bottom for a little while. You have to keep working hard.

"That's what I love about this group, is they don't ever get down on themselves. They just do the work. They just figure it out. That's what we did. So I never had a doubt. There were a lot of tough conversations -- 'Hey, we've got to do something or we're not going to be competitive at all in the Playoffs.' Everyone jumped on the opportunity to dig down deep. That's what they did. Wound up here."

Once Penske hit on what they had been missing, they were able to tap back into their winning formula from 2022, where they -- specifically Joey Logano -- were at their best in the playoffs. Blaney's hot streak to the championship in the final six races (two wins, four top fives, five top 10s and no finishes worse than 12th) was complemented by Logano (two top fives, three top 10s) and Cindric (one top five, two top 10s). In an era where saving your best for last is enormously rewarded, following a similar playbook to Logano's 2022 and Blaney's 2023 and getting to Phoenix with an opportunity in the Championship 4 could easily be enough to pull off a Penske three-peat.

But ensuring that happens is still a season-long process, and it would behoove Penske to give themselves as many opportunities at the Cup championship as soon as they can. And specifically, that entails making sure the rising tide of Blaney's championship team extends to not only Logano's No. 22 team, but also to Cindric's No. 2 team. Cindric's performance suffered the most as a result of Penske's struggles, and it culminated in a crew chief change from Jeremy Bullins to Brian Wilson at the end of the regular season.

Ryan Blaney had a monumental rally to his first Cup championship in 2023, and his late-season surge was complemented by improved performance from teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric. Getty Images

If Blaney's championship form extends into 2024, and Logano is able to rediscover his title form from 2022, that should have a trickle-down effect that will get Cindric running closer to his Rookie of the Year form and have all three Penske cars be factors from week to week. And if that happens, Cindric should at bare minimum be a threat to win on the road courses, where he has excelled since entering NASCAR by way of a road racing background, and give Penske three cars in the playoffs yet again.

What Team Penske has best working in their favor, though, is that as an organization they are no stranger to three-peats. Penske three-peated as IndyCar champions with Tom Sneva and Rick Mears from 1977 to 1979, and then again from 1981 to 1983 with Mears and Al Unser. They won three Indianapolis 500s in a row from 2001 to 2003 with Helio Castroneves and the late Gil de Ferran, and recently added a three-peat in V8 Supercars with Scott McLaughlin from 2018 to 2020.

If Penske can follow in that vein of their winning ways, and bring home a third-straight NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023, it'll do just that much more to set the standards of what "Penske Perfect" is and what The Captain's organization strives for.