NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. -- After prevailing in a battle for the lead with the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Christopher Bell drove away from Joey Logano to win the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and $1 million. Bell's victory is his first in NASCAR's All-Star Race in his fifth try.

The race to the finish was set up when the "Promoter's Caution" used to bunch up the field was thrown with 35 laps to go, prompting a split in strategies throughout the field. While Bell's team made the conventional call to take four tires, defending All-Star Race winner Joey Logano and a number of other cars elected to stay out. While Logano was able to maintain the lead despite worn tires, Bell's superior grip over the course of the run got him through traffic and in position for a fierce race for the win with Logano, which ended with Bell taking the lead with nine laps to go.

Bell prevailed in a race that featured the most action that has been seen at North Wilkesboro since the once-abandoned track was restored and returned to NASCAR's schedule, and in arguably one of the best short track races seen at the Cup Series level since NASCAR's Next Gen car was introduced in 2022. Bell played to the crowd after the race, calling North Wilkesboro the "best short track on the schedule" and stumping for the track to earn a points race before commending the work of his pit crew from his All-Star Heat race all the way to the checkered flag on Sunday night.

"Man, they're the best. There's nothing else to say," Bell told Fox Sports. "This sport can be so humbling because behind the car, behind the wheel, you're just a small part of success. These boys right here, Adam Stevens on the pit box, all the mechanics, all the engineers that put this thing together, they're the big picture. I'm the guy that gets to sit up here and talk to you and take pictures, but without them, I'm nobody. I owe it all to these guys."

Logano finished second, followed by Ross Chastain, who overcame getting spun out on the backstretch to earn a third place finish. Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five, followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Chris Buescher.

Bell is the seventh active Cup Series driver to earn an All-Star Race win, joining Kyle Larson (three times), Joey Logano (twice), Denny Hamlin (2015), Kyle Busch (2017), Chase Elliott (2020) and Ryan Blaney (2022). He is also the third driver to win the All-Star Race for Joe Gibbs Racing, joining Hamlin and Busch in that category.

Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek, who advanced to the All-Star Race by being the top two finishers in the All-Star Open, finished 11th and 19th, respectively. Noah Gragson, who was given a spot in the field by winning the Fan Vote for the third year in a row, finished 13th.

While Bell took the big prize on All-Star night, Chevrolet would take the win in the new Manufacturer Showdown introduced for this year.

