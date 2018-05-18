NASCAR All-Star Race DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Charlotte picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.



He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.



He's been all over his recent NASCAR picks as well, locking in Joey Logano last week for the KC Masterpiece 400. The result: Logano delivered a strong second-place performance, returning huge points on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS night.



Now he has his sights set on Saturday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte and revealed his optimal DFS lineups only over at SportsLine.



One pick we'll give away: McClure is all over Brad Keselowski at $8,600 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel.



Keselowski leads all active drivers in restrictor-plate wins with six and won this event at Charlotte in 2013. He also has a points race win at Charlotte and seven top-10 finishes overall at this track, so he has a favorable chance to pile up points on both sites Saturday.



Another driver McClure loves for the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race: Denny Hamlin at $7,600 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel.



Hamlin is also a past winner at this event, bringing home the $1 million prize in 2015. He's an accomplished restrictor-plate driver, taking the checkered flag at Daytona in 2016, and should be well-suited to adjust to the unique rules for this NASCAR race.



McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Charlotte. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments or going home with nothing.



So what 2018 NASCAR All-Star Race lineup should you enter? And what value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for Saturday, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.