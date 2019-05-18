NASCAR All-Star Race odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin will surprise at Charlotte

The 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte features 15 drivers who have already automatically qualified. Clint Bowyer, who claimed the pole position in qualifying, has seen his odds drop to 10-1 after opening at 14-1. Other big names such as Kyle Busch (5-1), Kevin Harvick (4-1), Brad Keselowski (10-1), Chase Elliott (10-1) and Joey Logano (8-1) are near the top of the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race odds board, but this event also has the intriguing option of taking the field at 8-1. The field will include the three drivers who win the qualifying races beforehand, as well as one voted in by fans. The action gets underway Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET, and before locking in any 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race picks or NASCAR at Charlotte predictions, first be sure to see the projected leaderboard from the proven NASCAR projection model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month.

It made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Charlotte Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Charlotte 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag in this 85-lap event on Saturday despite going off at 18-1 odds. Hamlin, the 2015 All-Star Race winner, has been extremely strong at Charlotte recently with three straight top-five finishes. He's been astonishingly consistent as well. He's finished outside the top 10 just twice since 2010. He's also led multiple laps in 10 races at Charlotte during that span.

His track history alone makes him an intriguing value pick, but add in the fact that he won at Daytona as well as Texas, a 1.5-mile track with plenty of similarities to Charlotte, already this year and he has the look of a driver who could climb the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race leaderboard quickly and claim the $1 million first prize.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race lineup. Elliott won at Talladega three weeks ago and has four top-five finishes on the season. But he struggled at Texas earlier this year, which could be a bad sign for how he'll perform at Charlotte.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 All-Star Race? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Charlotte odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 All-Star Race, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 5-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Erik Jones 16-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Aric Almirola 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Austin Dillon 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Ryan Newman 60-1

Field (any other driver) 8-1

