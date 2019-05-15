NASCAR All-Star Race odds, picks 2019: Model says Kurt Busch will surprise at Charlotte

The regular season takes a break this weekend, but that doesn't mean that there won't be exciting NASCAR action. The 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway takes place on Saturday, with the green flag dropping at 8 p.m. ET. The 85-lap exhibition takes place in four segments with a $1 million winner-take-all prize. Jimmie Johnson is the only four-time winner of the All-Star Race and he'll return to Charlotte Motor Speedway as NASCAR's elder statesman at 43. He's listed at 20-1 in the latest 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, but Kyle Busch is the favorite at 9-2 after three wins and 11 top-10 finishes in the first 12 races of the season. With 13 drivers listed with NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 odds of 20-1 or shorter, it should be an exciting evening. With such a star-studded grid, you'll want to see the projected leaderboard and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before making your 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race picks.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month.

It made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Charlotte Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Charlotte 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off at 14-1 odds. The 2004 NASCAR champion captured his 30th career win on the top circuit a season ago and has worked his way to the front consistently in 2019. Busch has eight top-10 finishes and three top-fives in the first 12 races of the season. That includes a third-place finish in Atlanta, which proves he has his Chip Ganassi Chevrolet tuned into the new aerodynamic package that NASCAR is employing at speedways this season.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race lineup. Elliott won at Talladega three weeks ago and has four top-five finishes on the season to go with a strong recent history in Charlotte. Elliott finished second at the 2017 Bank of America 500 and led 103 laps the previous season before a crash inevitably did him in.

The 2016 NASCAR Rookie of the Year is one of the sport's brightest young stars and an All-Star setting would be a prime spot to capture his fifth win.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 All-Star Race? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 NASCAR at Charlotte odds below.

Kyle Busch 9-2

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Chase Elliott 7-1

Joey Logano 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Ryan Newman 80-1

Field (any other driver) 7-1