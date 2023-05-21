NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. -- Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher won the pair of heat races on Saturday evening that set the field for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, putting them on the front row for Sunday night's main event. Suarez will start on the pole for the All-Star Race, while Buescher will start second.

Both of Saturday night's heat races took place in inclement weather after showers passed through Western North Carolina, making them the first major test of NASCAR's new wet weather package for ovals under a mile on a Cup Series car. Both races had one caution each for precipitation, but otherwise went off without a hitch as teams were able to run in damp conditions with intermittent light rainfall.

Suarez started Heat 1 from the pole, and eventually took the checkered flag after a battle for the lead with Chase Elliott. Buescher, meanwhile, led Heat 2 from wire to wire and won after leading all 60 laps.

Heat 1 set the starting order for the inside row of the All-Star Race, while Heat 2 determined the outside row. With starting positions 1-21 now determined, three spots in the All-Star Race remain up for grabs. The first and second-place finishers in Sunday's All-Star Open will advance to the All-Star Race, while the final spot in the field will go to the winner of the Fan Vote.

NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup