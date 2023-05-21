NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. -- Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher won the pair of heat races on Saturday evening that set the field for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, putting them on the front row for Sunday night's main event. Suarez will start on the pole for the All-Star Race, while Buescher will start second.
Both of Saturday night's heat races took place in inclement weather after showers passed through Western North Carolina, making them the first major test of NASCAR's new wet weather package for ovals under a mile on a Cup Series car. Both races had one caution each for precipitation, but otherwise went off without a hitch as teams were able to run in damp conditions with intermittent light rainfall.
Suarez started Heat 1 from the pole, and eventually took the checkered flag after a battle for the lead with Chase Elliott. Buescher, meanwhile, led Heat 2 from wire to wire and won after leading all 60 laps.
North Wilkesboro Heat Race No. 1 goes to @Daniel_SuarezG! https://t.co/wO8OFuDCcG pic.twitter.com/z3VhL8xvYm— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2023
North Wilkesboro Heat Race No. 2 goes to @Chris_Buescher! https://t.co/2Mn52PhQ1d pic.twitter.com/Hu9adSZNmy— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 21, 2023
Heat 1 set the starting order for the inside row of the All-Star Race, while Heat 2 determined the outside row. With starting positions 1-21 now determined, three spots in the All-Star Race remain up for grabs. The first and second-place finishers in Sunday's All-Star Open will advance to the All-Star Race, while the final spot in the field will go to the winner of the Fan Vote.
NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #24 - William Byron
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #29 - Kevin Harvick
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #43 - Erik Jones
- All-Star Open winner
- All-Star Open runner-up
- Fan Vote winner