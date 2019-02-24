NASCAR at Atlanta odds, picks 2019: Model says Clint Bowyer surprises at Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The second race of the new NASCAR schedule takes place on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET when Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Kevin Harvick won this race last year after starting in third and leading 181 laps. The restrictor plates will come off this week at the 1.5-mile track, so while the Daytona 500 was an exciting start to the season, Sunday's race will look entirely different. Vegas lists Harvick as the 4-1 favorite to repeat in the latest 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 odds, followed closely by Kyle Busch and Joey Logano at 6-1. Last year's runner-up, Brad Keselowski, isn't far behind the top favorites at 8-1 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. Before making any 2019 Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 picks of your own, check out the live NASCAR at Atlanta predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including nailing wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top contender from the start. Anybody who has followed its picks is way, way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Atlanta Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now his model simulated the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 a total of 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, a strong contender for the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 15-1 odds. Bowyer is coming off two wins last season, and although he settled for a disappointing 20th at Daytona, he showed plenty of speed last week by finishing second in his qualifying Duel at Daytona after leading 41 laps.

He also has six career top-10 finishes at Atlanta and recorded his best-ever performance at this track in this race last year when he took third place. Riding the confidence of that top-five finish, Bowyer has a strong chance to surprise this year and is one of the strongest NASCAR picks this week given his relatively long odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Another shocker from the model: Kyle Busch, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1, doesn't even crack the top five.

The 2019 Daytona 500 runner-up started on the pole in this race a season ago, but wound up finishing in seventh position. The year prior, he had another quick ride in qualifying and started the race in third, but wound up in 16th.

Since his win at Atlanta in 2013, Busch has only run 56.7 percent of his laps inside the top 15. For his career, he has finished outside the top 10 in 13 of his 20 career starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. There are far better values in this loaded 2019 QuikTrip 500 lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Atlanta odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard for NASCAR at Atlanta from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Clint Bowyer 15-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1