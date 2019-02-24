NASCAR at Atlanta odds, picks 2019: Model says Jimmie Johnson surprises at Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The 2019 Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 runs Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin will look to follow up his historic win with another strong performance. He's listed at 15-1 in the latest 2019 Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 odds, with the event's defending champion, Kevin Harvick, installed as the Vegas favorite at 4-1. Harvick will start in 18th, but finished second from that position back in 2009 in Atlanta. Then there's Aric Almirola, who won the pole and is going off at 20-1 NASCAR at Atlanta odds. The restrictor plates will come off for this race, so before you make your 2019 Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 picks, be sure to check out the projected leaderboard and latest NASCAR predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including nailing wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. And it's off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top contender from the start. Anybody who has followed its picks is way, way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Atlanta Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now his model simulated the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 a total of 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta, we can tell you the model is high on Jimmie Johnson, who surges towards the top of the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 leaderboard despite going off as a 25-1 long shot.

The seven-time cup champion had a strong run last week at the Daytona 500, finishing ninth as a 43-year-old in his 19th season on NASCAR's top circuit. Now he heads to a track where he's won five times in his career.

Johnson won the first two races at Atlanta Motor Speedway when the event was shifted from the latter portion of the season to right after Daytona. He also won the late race at Atlanta in 2004 and won both events there in 2007.

Johnson will start in 11th on Sunday, and the model expects NASCAR's elder statesman to stay near the front of the pack and provide the potential for a huge payout.

Another shocker from the model: Kyle Busch, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1, doesn't even crack the top five.

The 2019 Daytona 500 runner-up started on the pole in this race a season ago, but wound up finishing in seventh position. The year prior, he had another quick ride in qualifying and started the race in third, but wound up in 16th.

Since his win at Atlanta in 2013, Busch has only run 56.7 percent of his laps inside the top 15. For his career, he has finished outside the top 10 in 13 of his 20 career starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. There are far better values in this loaded 2019 QuikTrip 500 lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Atlanta odds of 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard for NASCAR at Atlanta from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kevin Harvick 4-1

Kyle Busch 6-1

Joey Logano 6-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Clint Bowyer 15-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1