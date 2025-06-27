The 2025 Quaker State 400 takes place on Saturday. Chase Briscoe likely punched his ticket into the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs with a win last week entering the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. However, with only nine races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and the new NASCAR In-Season Challenge unfolding over the next eight weeks, the drama should only build from here. Ryan Blaney is the +850 favorite in the 2025 Quaker State 400 odds from FanDuel after winning the pole and finishing fourth at Atlanta in February. Fords combined to lead 195 laps of the spring race at EchoPark Speedway, but Toyota came out on top, with Christopher Bell (+1700) capturing the win.

The 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 260 laps around the 1.540-mile oval formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway. Before entering any 2025 Quaker State 400 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout, Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race, Denny Hamlin's +650 victory in Michigan and Shane van Gisbergen's +330 victory in Mexico. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 23 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns. New users also have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest Bet365 promo code, Caesars Sportsbook promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now, the model simulated the 2025 Quaker State 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Atlanta leaderboard.

Top 2025 Quaker State 400 predictions

For Saturday's 2025 Quaker State 400, the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a +2100 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta odds from FanDuel. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday and first-time users can also get up to $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins with this FanDuel promo code.

EchoPark Speedway has had restrictor-plate vibes since it was repaved and reconfigured in 2021, with tight packs racing door-to-door for the duration of the race. Chastain has fared incredibly well racing in those conditions, collecting six top-13 finishes and leading at least five laps in five of the seven races held in Atlanta since then. He was the runner-up in both races at EchoPark Speedway in 2022 and overcame starting in 33rd position to lead 25 laps and finish eighth in the spring race. He's currently eighth in the NASCAR standings and has likely secured a postseason spot via a win in Charlotte, but he has a chance to further establish himself as a title contender this weekend.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Chase Elliott finishes top five for a +250 payout. He's a potentially a strong value pick for your Atlanta NASCAR prop bets and you can potentially add even more value with the latest BetMGM promo code.

Elliott leads winless drivers with 543 points this season and he has 160 points of wiggle room to play with at the moment, but he'd probably prefer not leaving much to chance and adding a victory. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is a 19-time winner in the top circuit, which includes a 2022 win in Atlanta. In 13 career starts at EchoPark Speedway, Elliott has piled up eight top-10 finishes and he's also coming off top-five finishes in his last two starts. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Atlanta NASCAR odds of 17-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks, props, and projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Quaker State 400, and which longshots are must-backs? Check out the latest 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full NASCAR Atlanta projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 23 winners, and find out.

2025 NASCAR Atlanta odds, drivers, lineup

See the full NASCAR at Atlanta picks at SportsLine

Ryan Blaney +850

Joey Logano +950

Austin Cindric +1000

Kyle Busch +1300

William Byron +1500

Brad Keselowski +1500

Chase Elliott +1500

Kyle Larson +1700

Christopher Bell +1700

Denny Hamlin +2100

Carson Hocevar +2100

Chris Buescher +2100

Ross Chastain +2100

Josh Berry +2100

Bubba Wallace +2400

Alex Bowman +2500

Tyler Reddick +2700

Daniel Suarez +2700

Michael McDowell +2900

Chase Briscoe +3100

Todd Gilliland +4000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000

Ty Gibbs +4000

Ryan Preece +5000

Connor Zilisch +5000

Noah Gragson +5000

Erik Jones +5000

AJ Allmendinger +5000

Austin Dillon +5000

Corey Lajoie +6000

John Hunter Nemechek +6000

Justin Haley +6000

Riley Herbst +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Cole Custer +7500

Ty Dillon +10000

Shane van Gisbergen +11000

Codey Ware +21000

BJ McLeod +50000

David Starr +50000