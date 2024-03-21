The first road race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule will take place on Sunday when the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is held at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The NASCAR Cup Series has placed an increased emphasis on road racing in recent years and this will be the fourth time that COTA has appeared on the NASCAR calendar. Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick were the first three winners and are among the favorites in the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds.

Reddick is at 4-1, Elliott at 8-1 and Chastain at 12-1 in the 2024 NASCAR at COTA odds. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell are at 10-1 in the 2024 NASCAR at Austin odds, while four drivers join Chastain at 12-1 to round out the top 10. The green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Before scouring the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR at Austin predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted a Hamlin win last week in Bristol at 5-1. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 17 winners since 2021, including nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix predictions

For the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Austin odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is a 63-time winner in NASCAR's top circuit with four of those wins coming on road courses and a top-10 percentage of 54.7% as a road racer.

Busch led 12 laps and finished 10th in the first ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and then finished second at COTA last season. He was also second at Sonoma, third on the Charlotte Roval and fifth in the Chicago Street Race in 2023 and he should be contender on winding setups again in 2024.

Another massive shocker: Shane Van Gisbergen, a road-course ringer and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 10. The 34-year-old New Zealander was a three-time Supercar champion in Australia and he's made the full-time move to NASCAR after winning the 2023 Chicago Street Race as a ringer last year in his first NASCAR Cup Series start.

Van Gisbergen is currently driving full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is 14th in the standings, and will race several road races in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. However, he'll be making his Circuit of the Americas debut on Sunday and the model is expecting some growing pains for the Kiwi.

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds, drivers, lineup

Tyler Reddick 4-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Ty Gibbs 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 12-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

A.J. Allmendinger 16-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Michael McDowell 18-1

Chris Buescher 18-1

Daniel Suarez 18-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Austin Cindric 20-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Ryan Blaney 40-1

Joey Logano 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Kamui Kobayashi 60-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Justin Haley 125-1

Todd Gilliland 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Zane Smith 150-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

John Hunter Nemechek 300-1

Josh Berry 300-1

Corey Lajoie 300-1

Daniel Hemric 400-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Kaz Grala 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Timmy Hill 1000-1