NASCAR at Bristol 2018 odds, picks: Proven model locks in surprising predictions for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

The NASCAR season rolls on with the 2018 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Kyle Busch, who won the spring race at Bristol, is the favorite on the 2018 NASCAR at Bristol odds board at 11-5, followed closely by Kyle Larson at 12-5 and Kevin Harvick at 8-1. Before you lock in your 2018 NASCAR at Bristol picks, you need to see what SportsLine's projection model has to say. The model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to almost $2 million in career winnings.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.



It correctly projected recent wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan last week, and was all over the spring race at Bristol, projecting both champion Kyle Busch and runner-up Kyle Larson as top-two contenders from the start. Anybody following its picks this season is way, way up.



Now that the 2018 NASCAR at Bristol field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One surprising pick from the model for Saturday: Brad Keselowski, going off at 20-1, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Keselowski will start 11th on Saturday and has top-three finishes in two of his last five starts. He's a two-time Bristol winner (2011 and 2012) and won two stages four months ago at this track.

Another shocker: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished fourth in April's race at Bristol, barely cracks the top 20.



Stenhouse was bet down from 25-1 to 12-1 after he started fourth and finished fourth the last time NASCAR visited East Tennessee. He was also top-10 at the Bristol spring race last year. Vegas lists him as a top-four contender for this event, but SportsLine's model says there are far better values in this loaded field.



Kyle Busch 11-5

Kyle Larson 12-5

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 12-1

Erik Jones 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1