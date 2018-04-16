NASCAR at Bristol LIVE updates, results: Brad Keselowski sweeps the stages

The Food City 500 at The World's Fastest Half-Mile is back in action. After running 204 laps between four red flags on Sunday, NASCAR decided to postpone the race in Bristol, Tenn., to Monday afternoon to due to rain in the area.

Kyle Larson will get things going from the lead as the field hopes to race the remaining 296 laps. Rain is forecasted for Monday as well, but the race will become official after the drivers complete 46 laps to end Stage 2. Larson will be looking to join last week's winner, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon in the playoffs.

Ryan Blaney led 100 laps on Sunday and nearly took the green-and-white checkered in Stage 1, but he got caught up in a lapped-traffic wreck, which ended his day 10 laps before the stage ended. Two red flags were thrown in the stage, the first being for rain and the second was for track clean-up. Brad Keselowski avoided the wreck and went on to win Stage 1 after a one-lap sprint following the delay.

Larson restarted Monday as the race leader, but chose not to pit before going green. The No. 42 built a strong lead, but the tires eventually gave up as Keselowski passed him with seven to go in Stage 2. Keselowski took two tires on the previous pit stop and moved up 11 spots before taking the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 1: Rain and wrecks



Kyle Busch got out to a roaring start but not even five laps into the race Michael McDowell went spinning and caused a massive pile-up across the start-finish line. Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola AJ Allmendinger and others all suffered damage with Truex taking the brunt of it.

Welcome to Bristol. Under caution for an early pileup in involving Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and others! pic.twitter.com/CiEIdURcg3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 15, 2018

They were able to go green rather quickly after the first pile-up, but Allmendinger encountered more trouble shortly after, bringing the caution back out. Busch got loose and lost the lead on the restart, dropping back as Ryan Blaney assumed the top spot.

Despite clean(ish) racing for 48 laps, NASCAR threw the red flag, suspending the race as rain came into the area. Blaney entered the stoppage as the race leader while Busch fell all the way back to ninth. After a short 25-minute delay, engines re-fired and cars were able to get back out on the track.

Blaney won the race off pit road under yellow and shot out to a solid lead on the restart. Similarly to the last time however, the caution came out almost immediately. This time it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. getting loose and going spinning after making contact with Erik Jones.

.@StenhouseJr goes around and brings out the caution once again. pic.twitter.com/T9C12DuCD3 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 15, 2018

Stenhouse didn't suffer any damage, but had to move back to the rear of the field. Blaney again had no problem holding the lead on the restart. Some drivers who started in the rear of the field -- Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson -- were able to crack the top-15 rather quickly under green.

Brad Keselowski began challenging Blaney for the lead with less than 10 to go in the stage when Blaney caught himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Chris Buescher and Trevor Bayne got loose, with Harrison Rhodes getting sent high into the wall and wrecking Blaney. He had led 100 laps before going down.

We were about to have a really strong battle to end Stage 1 and then this happened.. Brad Keselowski escapes from the wreckage.. Can't say the same for the leader Ryan Blaney: pic.twitter.com/aMdP6B8fxM — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) April 15, 2018

Keselowski emerged from the wreckage as the race leader and drove on to win Stage 1 via a one-lap sprint after a six-minute red flag.

Stage 1 results:

Brad Keselowski (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Ryan Newman (9 points) Clint Bowyer (8 points) AJ Allmendinger (7 points) Kyle Larson (6 points) Erik Jones (5 points) Jimmie Johnson (4 points) Aric Almirola (3 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2 points) Kurt Busch (1 point)

Stage 2: Keselowski sweeps the stages

Keselowski came into the pits between stages and lost track position as Kyle Larson assumed the race lead. The cautions continued early though, as Trevor Bayne went spinning 20 laps into Stage 2.

Rain crept into the area under caution and NASCAR decided to throw the red flag yet again. This one lasted about 25 minutes before cars got rolling again. Kyle Larson emerged as the race leader and absolutely took off to a massive lead as the field battled behind him.

Kurt Busch reported a possible loose wheel with just under 70 to go in the stage and decided to bring his Ford down pit road. He nearly lost it on his way in but pulled off a strong save to keep himself in the race.

.@KurtBusch avoids disaster heading to pit road.



What a save! pic.twitter.com/ang2ghqVz6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 15, 2018

With a little under 50 laps to go in the stage, rain started pouring and the red flag was once again thrown. Larson was the leader at the time of the postponement.

Cars were allowed to pit before the restart. Larson stayed out on 53 laps worth of tires and Keselowski won the race off pit road, only taking two tires. After more than 10 laps under caution, the race restarted close to 1:45pm ET.

Larson, on old tires, shot out to a pretty large lead as Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson trailed a few seconds behind. It didn't last long however as Busch and Keselowski caught him with seven to go in the stage. Keselowski emerged from lapped traffic as the leader and drove on to claim the green-and-white checkered.

Stage 2 results

Brad Keselowski (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Jimmie Johnson (8 points) Denny Hamlin (7 points) Kyle Larson (6 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (5 points) Alex Bowman (4 points) Kevin Harvick (3 points) Austin Dillon (2 points) Darrell Wallace Jr. (1 point)

How to watch the Food City 500

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Stage 1 winner: Brad Keselowski

