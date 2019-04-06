NASCAR at Bristol odds, picks 2019: Model says Clint Bowyer surprises at Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway is known as 'The Last Great Coliseum,' and the iconic 162,000-seat venue will be the site of the 2019 Food City 500, the highly-anticipated spring race that tests drivers' skills on a steeply-banked half-mile track. The short track is a much different challenge than the 1.5-mile one at Texas last week, so you can throw out recent results when the green flag comes down at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday for NASCAR at Bristol. The latest 2019 Food City 500 odds list Kyle Busch as the favorite at 5-2 as he guns for career win No. 8 at this track. Kyle Larson (7-1), Brad Keselowski (8-1) and Joey Logano (8-1) are all also going off at lower than 10-1 in the 2019 NASCAR at Bristol odds. Before locking in any 2019 Food City 500 picks of your own, listen to the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500 and four of the drivers in McClure's top five went on to top-five finishes at the Auto Club 400. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Bristol Motor Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 Food City 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For Sunday, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 14-1 NASCAR at Bristol odds.

Bowyer is still looking for his first career win at Bristol, but he's had plenty of close calls, including 13 top-10 finishes and seven top-five performances. He's certainly been trending in the right direction in recent years, finishing in the top 10 in five of his last seven runs at Bristol, including a second-place finish in the spring race two years ago.

He also finished seventh at Martinsville, another one of NASCAR's short tracks, earlier this season. Bowyer turned in top-six runs in three straight races earlier this season at the second Daytona Duel, Daytona 500, and Atlanta. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites at 12-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

It's been a wildly inconsistent season for Blaney, who has three top-five finishes and sits in eighth in the NASCAR standings, but he also has four finishes outside the top 20. Last week in Texas, the model warned against backing Blaney despite being one of the favorites at 10-1, and he wound up overheating and finishing 37th.

Blaney only has two top-10 finishes in seven career starts at Bristol and has only run inside the top 10 five times in 20 starts at short tracks.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Denny Hamlin 14-1

Erik Jones 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 14-1

Clint Bowyer 14-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1